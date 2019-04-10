NORTH SALEM – Trevor Cross almost lapped a few of his competitors during his final 60 meters of the 1,500-meters race, and crossed the finish line with a grin spread across his face and arms thrown up for a first-place title of 4:09.92.

He waited at the finish line, panting, for 12 seconds before the next runner crossed the finish line, followed by a three-four finish from Dragons Gavin Grass, a junior, and sophomore Toby Ruston, who clocked in at 4:23.35 and 4:25.15, respectively.

In the 3,000-meters race, for another dramatic performance, Cross flung himself across the finish line .04 seconds behind his teammate junior Ryan Jones, who nabbed first place title in 9:57, with Cross just behind him at 9:57.04.

Ruston took third place, clocking in at 10:43.22, for a one-two-three Dragons finish.

In the other track events on the Dragons boys side, senior Benjamin Courtney took second in the 100-meters race, clocking in at 12:01.

Senior Malaki Connella clinched first place in the 200-meters race, crossing the line at 22.72, and set a personal record in the 400-meters race for another first-place finish, clocking in at 50.60.

Senior Sage Arensen took second place in the 110-meters hurdles, for a time of 17.88-second. Arnesen also picked up a personal record in the 300-meters hurdles, crossing in at 44.35 for second place.

For the boys field events, freshman Justin Parnell set a two PRs, first in the shotput, hurling 33-04 for fourth place, and throwing 98-03 in the discus for third place.

Junior Alex Lavier uncorked a 129-11 in the javelin, taking fourth and establishing a PR.

For the jumping events, senior Jack Anderson landed first place with a 6-00.00 PR in the high jump; Brandon Hicks, Drew Davison and Seth Ellingsworth went three-four-five in the long jump, leaping 18-08.00, 16-10.50 and 16-10.00, respectively, and all setting PRs; and Ellingsworth and Anthony Craven going three-four in the triple jump for a finish of 35-03.75 and 33-08.25, respectively, both setting PRs.

On the girls squad, senior Callista Kiner nabbed third place in the 100, crossing in at 13.56, and another third place finish in the 200, setting a PR with a time of 28.24.

In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Avery Shinkle PR’d for third place, clocking in at 17.45.

The girls 4x100-meters relay took second place behind North Salem with a 55.52 finish, with Shinkle, Kiner, Krista Cook and Kaitlyn Van Well making up the quartet.

Kiner, Van Well and Shinkle, along with Jessica Deming, also competed in the 4x400-meters race, coming in behind Corvallis and clocking in at 4:55.62.

In the field events, junior Ellie Osborne took fourth place threw a 91-10 in the discus.

Cook unleashed a 98-03 in the javelin, for third place.

In the triple jump, junior Taylor Williams took third, jumping in at 31-03.00.

Overall, the Dragons boys team took second with 41 points, and the girls took last, with 14 points.