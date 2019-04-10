NORTH SALEM – Trevor Cross almost lapped a few of his competitors during his final 60 meters of the 1,500-meters race, and crossed the finish line with a grin spread across his face and arms thrown up for a first-place title of 4:09.92.
He waited at the finish line, panting, for 12 seconds before the next runner crossed the finish line, followed by a three-four finish from Dragons Gavin Grass, a junior, and sophomore Toby Ruston, who clocked in at 4:23.35 and 4:25.15, respectively.
In the 3,000-meters race, for another dramatic performance, Cross flung himself across the finish line .04 seconds behind his teammate junior Ryan Jones, who nabbed first place title in 9:57, with Cross just behind him at 9:57.04.
Ruston took third place, clocking in at 10:43.22, for a one-two-three Dragons finish.
In the other track events on the Dragons boys side, senior Benjamin Courtney took second in the 100-meters race, clocking in at 12:01.
Senior Malaki Connella clinched first place in the 200-meters race, crossing the line at 22.72, and set a personal record in the 400-meters race for another first-place finish, clocking in at 50.60.
Senior Sage Arensen took second place in the 110-meters hurdles, for a time of 17.88-second. Arnesen also picked up a personal record in the 300-meters hurdles, crossing in at 44.35 for second place.
For the boys field events, freshman Justin Parnell set a two PRs, first in the shotput, hurling 33-04 for fourth place, and throwing 98-03 in the discus for third place.
Junior Alex Lavier uncorked a 129-11 in the javelin, taking fourth and establishing a PR.
For the jumping events, senior Jack Anderson landed first place with a 6-00.00 PR in the high jump; Brandon Hicks, Drew Davison and Seth Ellingsworth went three-four-five in the long jump, leaping 18-08.00, 16-10.50 and 16-10.00, respectively, and all setting PRs; and Ellingsworth and Anthony Craven going three-four in the triple jump for a finish of 35-03.75 and 33-08.25, respectively, both setting PRs.
On the girls squad, senior Callista Kiner nabbed third place in the 100, crossing in at 13.56, and another third place finish in the 200, setting a PR with a time of 28.24.
In the 100-meter hurdles, freshman Avery Shinkle PR’d for third place, clocking in at 17.45.
The girls 4x100-meters relay took second place behind North Salem with a 55.52 finish, with Shinkle, Kiner, Krista Cook and Kaitlyn Van Well making up the quartet.
Kiner, Van Well and Shinkle, along with Jessica Deming, also competed in the 4x400-meters race, coming in behind Corvallis and clocking in at 4:55.62.
In the field events, junior Ellie Osborne took fourth place threw a 91-10 in the discus.
Cook unleashed a 98-03 in the javelin, for third place.
In the triple jump, junior Taylor Williams took third, jumping in at 31-03.00.
Overall, the Dragons boys team took second with 41 points, and the girls took last, with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.