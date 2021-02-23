Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — Central Youth Sports 2021 spring baseball registration is open, but those interested are asked to sign up soon. Registration closes Friday.

All levels of baseball are coed: T-Ball — pre-school and kindergarten 

Rookies — first- and second-grade

Minors — third- and fourth-grade

JBO Minors (starts after the regular minors season) — third- and fourth-grade

JBO Juniors — fifth and sixth-grade

JBO Seniors — seventh- and eighth-grade

Registration information can be found at the CYS website — tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=2419553.

