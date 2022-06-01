Itemizer-Observer
Some of Dallas High School’s top athletes are headed soon to the next level of their game of life.
Their coming adventures will take them to various colleges in Oregon, and they all want to continue competing in their chosen sport.
An early sendoff of sorts came last week in the Dallas gymnasium. Athletic department officials, coaches, parents, family and friends all were there to recognize these eight graduating standouts: Trista Courson, Ashton Foster, Demitri Harris, Justin Parnell, Logan Person, Avery Shinkle, Maddy Straus and Kaitlin Van Well.
Courson signed that May 23 night with Portland Community College to play women’s soccer, as the Panthers’ new coach, Lisa Harings, looked on.
Foster and Harris are going to NCAA Division III George Fox University in Newberg to play football.
Parnell is moving on from the Dragons’ track team to the weight crew at Division II Western Oregon, after finishing second in the state in the Class 5A discus and third in the 5A shot put.
Person is going to D-I San Diego’s football team. His goal is to land a job as a running back.
Shinkle will go south to Umpqua Community College in Roseburg to further her wrestling skills. Umpqua, like Portland CC, competes in the Northwest Athletic Conference, which has 36 schools, mostly in Oregon and Washington but including Idaho and British Columbia.
Straus hopes to be a multi-event track and field athlete for Corban University, a member of the NAIA Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Van Well has signed to be on the volleyball team at Montana Western, an NAIA school in Dillon, Montana.
Courson is graduating early from Dallas. As a junior last season, she competed on the boys soccer team. She’s a 4.0 student.
Harris and Foster both plan to study business; Foster intends to start a clothing company called “Separate Yourself.”
Both want to make their mark in football at George Fox. The Bruins have developed one of the strongest programs in the Northwest Conference in recent years with coach Chris Casey and his staff, which includes quarterbacks coach Neil Lomax, who starred in the NFL after a big career with Portland State.
Foster played quarterback for Dallas and wants to be the QB for George Fox someday.
“I’m going with the mentality to start right away, but I know they have some dogs at quarterback,” Foster said.
George Fox was attractive to him because “it felt like a family atmosphere, they treated me like I was already a player there, the coaches really campaigned for me and supported my basketball games.”
Harris, a prospective defensive end for the Bruins, noticed the same thing about George Fox.
“Every time I visited it felt like a family atmosphere, the perfect place. It’s a really nice school,” he said.
Foster will leave Dallas remembering most of all how the Dragons upset Pendleton on its home turf 7-6 in last year’s playoffs.
“We overcame adversity,” he said.
Harris said he will remember “the feeling of Friday nights playing high school football – you can’t really recreate that anywhere else. And Dallas is pretty similar to George Fox, a really close-knit community.”
Parnell and Western Oregon also seem like a natural fit.
“It’s hard to beat 15 minutes away from your hometown and house,” Parnell said. “And my family has a legacy of going there – my great grandfather and grandfather when there when it was Oregon College of Education.”
WOU also is “a great education school,” Parnell noted, and he wants to teach and coach, ideally teaching English as a second language and traveling abroad.
“I want to travel to Korea and maybe Japan. See where some of my roots are,” he said.
Parnell, who also played football and basketball for Dallas, said “every season in sports was so memorable, for one reason or another.” He enjoyed “the people, the family community and going to war with my brothers and coming out of it at the end of the day.”
Parnell works with the elite Super Thrower Track Club in Oregon City. In college, he wants to do the hammer and weight throw, adding those two events to the high school repertoire of the shot, discus and javelin.
Person can hardly wait to get to the University of San Diego and be one of the Toreros.
