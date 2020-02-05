The Dallas Booster Club Auction is set for March 14. Tickets are on sale now for $25. The auction helps to support Dallas High School Athletics.
There will be a silent and live auction, raffles and desserts.
Bring an appetizer to share with your table. No-host beer and wine will be available.
There will also be a Coaches Competition with a $200 prize for the winning program.
If you have questions or want additional information, contact admin@dhsboosterclub.org.
