The Dallas Booster Club auction is Saturday at the Dallas Armory.
Proceeds go to the Dallas High athletic programs.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and multiple silent auctions will take place on items provided by the sports teams, community members and local businesses.
The live auction will start at about 7 p.m., and it will feature many larger items and trips.
Raffles and games also will be offered.
El Pique will have a taco truck on hand, and Salt Creek Cider House will provide the alcohol.
Tickets are $35 each or $280 for a table for up to eight people, and each ticket includes one beverage, alcoholic or non-alcoholic.
For more information, contact Deena Loughary at (541) 377-7463 or Kerri Morrison at (503) 779-8485.
