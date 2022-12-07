Itemizer-Observer
Last season the Dallas boys basketball team was bitten by the injury and sickness bug forcing them to shift their identity offensively and defensively. This year, the Dragons have already endured key benchings to seniors Emilio Miranda and Brock Dunkin, who have been sidelined with knee injuries.
Miranda’s injury has carried over from football season, while Dunkin’s injury came in the Dragons’ season opener Dec. 2 against Glencoe in which an opposing player stumbled into Dunkin’s leg bending it in an unnatural way. Adding insult to injury, Glencoe came away with the win 58-48. On day two of the Dallas home tournament, the Dragons squared off against Putnam hoping to establish a new identity.
“The way the other player hit Brock wasn’t great,” said head coach Jordan Sollman. “Our plan with Emilo was kind of let him rehab in the early part of the season and see how he feels. But for both guys right now their time tables don’t look great.”
While Dallas bettered their offensive output the next night, the Kingsman still did enough to come away with the win 66-55 over the Dragons.
“I thought we left a lot of points on the table,” said Sollman. “I think we could have scored 70 plus. But I talked with this to the guys already, but we shot 45% from the free throw line. And when you do that you’re not going to win many games. I think the execution was there but we have to finish out possessions.”
The Dragons held a 3-0 lead for nearly half of the first quarter while holding Putnam scoreless until they knocked down a three-pointer to tie at the 4:25 mark. A pair of Coven Rotter free-throws tied the score again at 12. But on the ensuing Putnam possession, Konnor Bickford knocked down a three-pointer to give the slight edge to the Kingsmen 15-12 at the end of the quarter.
The Kingsmen made back-to-back threes to open the second quarter increasing their lead quickly to nine. Dallas rallied, scoring five points in a 30-second span. Zanden McMahill scored a layup after being fouled, converted the free throw. Rotter also made a floater to cut the Putnam lead to four. Howeverr, in the final 15 seconds before halftime, Putnam got their lead back to double digits with another three-pointer making the score 34-23 at the break.
“I think the biggest thing was transition defense,” said Sollman. “Not just on misses but and on makes. When we would see the ball go through on our end we would fall asleep a little bit on defense. The other thing that plagued us was our press break. We forced some things that weren’t there. As the game went on, we got better at it but that will be a point of emphasis this week at practice.”
The Kingsmen continued to be effective behind the arc with Bickford converting back to back threes with under six minutes left in the third quarter. Dallas scored on two possessions to bring the lead back within single digits for a moment but again a made three from Putnam got the Kingsmen back up to double digits leading 51-39 at the end of the quarter.
Putnam employed a full-court press throughout the game and in the fourth quarter the press helped the Kingsmen expand their lead to 17. Dallas continued to battle. On a transition play Rotter scored a layup but came down to the ground with cramps in both of his legs, forcing him to miss the rest of the game. With Rotter out, Dallas still went on a quick five point run when they used their own full court press with just over a minute remaining. Putnam however still held enough of a lead as they closed out the 66-55 win over Dallas.
The Dragons will be on the road for their next two contests before participating in the Seaside tournament at Seaside High School Dec. 15-17.
“I think we put ourselves in some good positions,” said Sollman. “We missed some shots from the free throw line, some from gimmies underneath the hoop. I thought Coven stepped up and played a good game against Putnam. I think the positive is when we executed what we needed to do we got baskets out of it.”
