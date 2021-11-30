DALLAS — Last season, Dallas boys basketball went 3-13, but with victories over Central and West Albany that the Dragons hadn’t enjoyed in years.
“There were some things that were pretty awesome to see and were real motivation for the seniors,” Sollman said.
This is the coach’s biggest returning group in terms of varsity experience. He has a handful of seniors who have played on varsity, including starters Ashton Foster, Kobe Braziel, Kailyr Gibson and Kole Johnson-Sallee, plus a couple of juniors who have had playing time as well.
And 6-4 sophomore Coven Rotter-Gale “could be a difference-maker,” he said.
The Dragons have other sophomores and some freshman in the program that, “I’m excited to see develop,” Sollman said.
Overall, the coach likes the progression he is seeing.
“I inherited a team with only one returning athlete and not a lot of kids who put basketball first,” he said. “They were football or baseball first, and basketball second or third. We didn’t have too many kids who put in the time in the off-season to show improvement.
“Over the last two years, we’ve started to see a shift in some kids’ mentality related to basketball. I’m hoping it’s contagious and that as we move on, Dallas becomes more of a basketball school.”
The 6-1 Foster was second-team all-Mid-Willamette Conference last season.
“He’ll have a huge role and gives us a lot of leadership,” Sollman said.
Braziel “can light it up – he’s a very good shooter with very good court vision.” The 5-8 guard was honorable mention all-league last season.
Gibson, 6-1, “has improved his athleticism,” and Johnson-Sallee, 6-1, was second in rebounding for Dallas last season and provides “good on-ball defense.”
The Dragons haven’t made the state playoffs since 2013. They also made it in 2012.
“Before that it was 10 or 15 years,” since a playoff appearance, Sollman said.
Sollman, 28, grew up in the Hillsboro area and played four years of varsity basketball at Liberty High. He attended Western Oregon, where “it just never worked out for me to play, but I always wanted to coach.”
Now a special education teacher at Dallas, he offered to volunteer at Central or Dallas and heard back first from Dallas, and wound up moving up to coach at the freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels.
Sollman is in his third year as Dallas coach and 10th year of coaching.
The main thing with him is “I just want to teach kids how to be basketball players, and give them the freedom to play, and develop their minds to be able to make basketball plays and reads on the court.”
“Last year, we had lots of five-out, dribble-drive, pass and read and react, but this year we’ll have a couple of posts for the first time and will do more 1-4 offense and high-post stuff,” he said.
In either case, “we like to play fast, and push the pace off rebounds and steals,” he said. “We want to run, have fun. The kids absolutely love that style.”
Last season, due to its relative short length, Sollman didn’t get to install and work on the press packages he wanted to, “but this year we’re going to pressure the ball a lot. It’s defense first.”
The Dragons will open their season Thursday night at Bend. They’ll stay in Central Oregon and play two games in the Crook County Tip-Off Classic, one on Friday and another on Saturday. They’ll start with a Friday game against Ridgeview and battle Summit the following day.
Their fourth game of 2021-22 is at Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s an 11:30 a.m. tip versus McMinnville.
Then come three games in the Woodburn Tournament, with opponents to be determined, on Dec. 16-18.
The first game at Dallas is Dec. 21 – a Mid-Willamette Conference clash with Central.
After Christmas, the Dragons will conclude the calendar year with a Dec. 27 home game against Hillsboro.
League play resumes Jan. 3, with Silverton visiting Dallas.
