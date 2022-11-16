Itemizer-Observer

Following a huge upset win on the road against Putnam, Dallas faced another stiff challenge as they took on the Thurston Colts who have been in every state final game since 2017. The game was set to be a home game for the Colts but after conditions made their field unplayable the contest was moved to Cottage Grove High School. The Dragons got down early and couldn’t overcome the deficit as Thurston came away with the win 27-14.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.