Following a huge upset win on the road against Putnam, Dallas faced another stiff challenge as they took on the Thurston Colts who have been in every state final game since 2017. The game was set to be a home game for the Colts but after conditions made their field unplayable the contest was moved to Cottage Grove High School. The Dragons got down early and couldn’t overcome the deficit as Thurston came away with the win 27-14.
Thurston jumped on Dallas to start the game. On the first play quarterback Noah Blair hit his receiver, Walker Bonar, on a quick pass and Bonar ran past the defense for a 70-yard touchdown. The Dragons were able to move the ball well on their next two drives but each drive ended in a turnover with the first being a fumble and the latter being a Kaden Moore interception.
The Colts cashed in on the interception with Ethan Burkhead getting the ball running full speed to his left and leaving everyone else behind on his way for a 60-yard score.
Thurston scored one more time in the final minutes of the first half with another long touchdown pass from Blair to his receiver increasing the Colts lead to 20-0 as the half came to a close.
Dallas came out with great field position to start the second half and only needed two plays to get their first touchdown. Moore completed a pass to Emiliano Rocha for a 21-yard gain then on the next play found Brock Dunkin for another 21-yard pass leading to a score.
Neither team found the endzone again until the fourth quarter when it was the Dragons again cutting into the lead. After Thurston fumbled near their own 20-yard line Emilio Miranda carried the ball three times eventually scoring an eight-yard touchdown to make the 20-14 with just under seven minutes remaining in the game.
Unfortunately for the Dragons, they couldn’t get the stop they needed on the ensuing Thurston drive as Blair found a receiver running wide open on the left side of the field for a 30-yard Colts touchdown. Dallas had one more opportunity on offense but nothing came together as the final moments came off the game clock and Thurston held onto win 27-14.
As the book comes to a close on this season for the Dragons, the senior class has helped set a new standard for Dallas football. In the past four seasons excluding the 2020 COVID season, the Dragons made the playoffs and in the past two seasons advanced to the quarterfinals.
Next season Dallas will have graduated a lot of key contributors but will also be returning some impact players that include Isaiah Mosley, Zayvian Webster and Steven Ward just to name a few.
