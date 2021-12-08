POLK COUNTY — West Salem won its opening boys basketball games last week, while Central got off to an 0-2 start and Dallas and Falls City went 0-3.
Here’s a look at each team:
Dallas
The Dragons played three times in three days in Central Oregon last week. Dallas started at Bend and fell 85-47. The next two days the games were at Crook County, where Ridgeview held off the Dragons 56-52 and Summit beat them 93-55.
“We started really slow,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said. “The kids played really hard. We got better as the weekend progressed. I’m excited to see us carry that momentum forward.”
Summit was a tough draw.
“They’re probably a top eight to 10 6A team,” Sollman said.
The Dragons stayed within about a dozen points until late in the third quarter.
Starters in the early going for Dallas were seniors Kailyr Gibson, Ashton Foster, Kobe Braziel and Kole Johnson-Sallee along with 6-4 sophomore Coven Rotter-Gale.
Gibson scored 20 points against Ridgeview. Braziel had 17 versus Bend. Foster averaged 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the weekend. Rotter-Gale and junior Brock Dunkin got their first varsity points.
This week, Dallas plays only once, heading to Portland for an 11:30 a.m. Saturday meeting with McMinnville at Moda Center.
Central
The Panthers played two teams with different styles to open their season. Their first outing was a 52-48 loss at home to up-tempo, Class 6A Benson. Then came a 57-39 loss at home to Cascade, a tall team that figures to compete for a 4A state title.
Central was slated to play host to Ridgeview on Tuesday and will go to Philomath on Friday for its fourth game of the 2021-22 season.
“I’m about as pleased with our effort as you can be with an 0-2 team,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said. “To start with a very athletic Portland Interscholastic League team and then go up against Cascade, which is better than most 6A schools, and to have been competitive, is going to be good for us. It should help us be confident that we can compete.”
Central was on fire early in its first game, building a 13-2 lead on Benson. But the Techmen came back and took the lead in the second half. Down the stretch, the Panthers missed some scoring chances that might have altered the outcome.
“We have to find a way to knock down some shots from outside of the key,” Sanderson said, “and we’re still looking for the right rotation.”
Free throws were a problem, too. Central got to the line 41 times against Benson, but made only 21. The Panthers also shot about 50 percent at the foul line versus Cascade.
“That’s just not going to get it done in close games,” Sanderson said.
It didn’t help, either, that the Panthers had to play the last half-quarter of the Benson game without 6-5 junior Chase Nelson, who fouled out.
Nelson was Central’s top scorer in that game with 13 points; senior Adrien Barba scored 12.
Against Cascade, Nelson was the only Panther in double digits, tallying 17 points.
Cascade was a force inside, due mostly to 6-7 Ty Best and 6-11 Dominic Ball.
Cascade jumped on Central for a 20-2 early lead, but the Panthers cut a 22-6 deficit after one quarter to 27-21 at the half. “We did a good job of going right at them and didn’t let their pressure bother us as much,” Sanderson said of that quarter.
Cascade responded with a flurry in the third period, outscoring Central 18-0, before the Panthers regrouped and played better over the final eight minutes.
West Salem
The Titans defeated visiting Centennial on Friday for a 1-0 start.
West Salem had made the trek to Sherwood two days earlier for jamboree action. The Titans beat the host Bowmen and lost 31-30 to Grant.
West Salem’s only remaining game this week comes at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Tualatin. The Titans will be coming off a Tuesday road game with Clackamas.
Four Titans reached double digits in points against Centennial. Junior Tommy Slack had 17 points, senior point guard Jon Breyman had 15, sophomore Connor Oertel got 13 and junior Wyatt Jenks totaled 11.
“Tommy made huge strides from his freshman year to last year and again to this year,” Titans coach Travis Myers said. “And Jon led us, setting the tempo with the ball in his hands.”
West Salem is trying to increase its rotation to as many as 10 players.
“You can’t be a great basketball team with only six guys,” Myers said.
The bench cast includes senior guard Miciah O’Connor, who “guards the snot out of the ball,” Myers said.
The Titans have rearranged their December schedule a bit and added a trip to the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University. Their first game in that tournament will be on Dec. 17 against perennial state power Jefferson.
Falls City
The Mountaineers struggled to score as they kicked off their season with four non-league games.
They fell 52-18 at Eddyville Charter, 63-12 at Open Door Christian Academy and 40-21 at home to Riddle.
Falls City lost 62-28 Monday at Sheridan.
The Mountaineers will open their Class 1A Casco League campaign away on Thursday, facing Livingstsone Adventist Academy. The next game also in the Casco; Jewell will play at Falls City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
