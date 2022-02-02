Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas High swim team kept busy last week, taking on Central and West Albany in a three-way dual meet on Jan. 25 and four days later competing in the Stayton Invitational with Stayton, Sweet Home, Salem Academy and Sisters.
Only five Dallas swimmers took part in the invitational, which was held in a 25-meter pool a little longer than a yard pool.
The most impressive Dragon performances came from Lonny Stork and Vasili Karatzas.
Stork finished first in the girls 200-meter individual medley and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Karatzas was first in the boys 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
In the dual meets, the Dallas boys edged Central 47-44, and the Dragons lost to West Albany 134-23. Central’s boys fell 140-13 to West Albany.
On the girls’ side, Central triumphed over Dallas 60-45 and lost to West Albany 109-46. Dallas lost to the Bulldogs 118-35.
For the Central girls, Gentry Hagedorn won the 200-yard and 50 freestyle events, while Taylor Hagedorn was the winner in the 100 butterfly, and Kaitlyn Landis captured the 100 free.
Landis, Gentry Hagedorn, Sarah Cooper and Taylor Hagedorn teamed up for a win in the 200 free relay.
Central’s 400 free relay of Cooper, Taylor Hagedorn, Madison Hanson and Landis was second.
The Dallas girls had Hope Mikkelsen first in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and Stork placed second in the 100 butterfly and 200 free.
For the Dallas boys, Cadin McMillian finished second in the 500 free and Karatzas second in the 100 breast.
West Salem Swimming
West Salem’s girls won again, defeating South Salem 112-58 in a dual meet last Thursday at Kroc Community Center.
The South Salem boys defeated the Titans 118-52.
West Salem swept the three girls relays and went 1-2-3 in the 50-yard and 500 freestyles.
Paige Anderson won the 500 free and 200 free.
Reyna Macias won the 100 free, and Caroline Haworth captured the 50 free.
Mia Piexoto gave the Titans a victory in the 200 individual medley, as did Caitlin Waldner in the 100 backstroke.
The four runner-up individual finishes for West Salem belonged to Macias in the 200 free, Emily Silldorff in the 500 free, Natalie Peterson-Hunt in the 50 free and Piexoto in the 100 breaststroke.
The victorious 200 medley relay team consisted of Waldner, Piexoto, Silldorff and Anderson.
In the 200 free relay, it was Macias, Piexoto, Waldner and Olivia Powell first for the Titans.
Macias, Anderson, Silldorff and Powell swam on the winning 400 free relay.
The West Salem boys won three events, with Kaden Oprea claiming the 200 free and 100 butterfly and Mika Oprea taking the 100 breast.
Mika Oprea was second in the 50 free, and Soren Ingebrigsten was second in the 500 free.
