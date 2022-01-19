ALBANY — South Albany had more horses, but Central and Dallas swimmers raced with the RedHawks in a variety of events when the three teams got together at Albany Community Pool on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
While South Albany amassed the most points for both boys and girls, the Panthers and Dragons were competitive.
South Albany’s girls finished with 75 points, Central had 57 and Dallas had 27.
The South Albany boys totaled 89 points. Central scored 35, and Dallas had 16.
Dallas won three girls’ races, and Central won four.
Each of those teams had an individual girl win two.
For Dallas, Lonny Stork captured the girls 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.91 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:34.62), leading the latter event all the way.
Central’s Gentry Hagedorn took first in the girls 100 butterfly (1:03.95) and 100 backstroke (1:08.90).
Hagedorn took more than two seconds off her school record in the 100 back. Her old mark was 1:11.19, set earlier this season.
Second-place finisher Hope Mikkelsen of Dallas swam last week’s 100 back in 1:11.13, cutting two seconds off her previous best.
Mikkelsen had the Dragons’ other individual victory. She claimed the 200 freestyle in 2:13.10, which was 2.1 seconds ahead of runner-up Kaitlyn Landis of Central.
The Panthers’ other two girls’ wins came in relays.
Sarah Cooper, Taylor Hagedorn, Kaitlykn Landis and Gentry Hagedorn took the 200 free relay in 1:55.14, six seconds ahead of second-place South Albany.
Central also was the winner of the girls 400 free relay, with Cooper, Landis, and Taylor and Gentry Hagedorn turning in a 4:39.79 to easily beat the runner-up RedHawks.
Taylor Hagedorn was second in both the 200 IM, only .39 behind Stork, and in the 500 free.
Central teammates Madison Hanson and Cooper placed second in the girls 50 free and 200 free, respectively.
Dallas’ Molly Parsons was third in the girls 50 free.
In the boys’ meet, Cadin McMillian of Dallas won the 100 breaststroke handily in 1:20.81, and Central’s Cash Hagedorn claimed the 500 free in 6:07.45.
The Panthers’ boys 400 free relay squad of Alfredo Ortiz, Riley Young, Haven Wenzel and Hagedorn won by more than a minute.
Seconds for the Central boys came from Wenzel in the 200 free and Cash Hagedorn in the 100 free. Also, the Central boys 200 free relay foursome of Ortiz, Wenzel, Riley Young and Hagedorn placed second.
Wenzel was third in the 100 free, and Ortiz gave the Panthers a third in the 200 free.
For Dallas, Aidan Condon was third in the boys 50 free, McMillian took third in the 100 fly, and Issac Santille was third in the 100 back.
Santille also lowered his personal best in the 50 free by more than a second.
Next for Central and Dallas is a three-way meet on Tuesday, Jan. 25 that includes host West Albany at Albany Community Pool.
West Salem is set to swim Thursday versus Sprague and again Saturday against visiting Silverton, both at Kroc Community Center.
The Titans had two meets canceled last week.
