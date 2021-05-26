WILSONVILLE — Track & field athletes from Central and Dallas competed in the statewide 5A invitational on Friday and Saturday in Wilsonville. The girls team for Central placed 15th with 16 points and Dallas girls placed 19th with 13 points. Central boys placed 14th with 14 points and boys team for Dallas placed 17th with 13 points.

Results Central: Myles Crandall tied for second in the 200 meters with a time of 23.20. Crandall also took fifth in the 400-meter dash in a time of 51.17. Jamie Deckard-Light took fifth place in the high jump, clearing 5-08. He also placed 13th in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.12. Sophie Bliss took second in the 100-meter hurdles in time of 16.16 and second 300-meter hurdles in a time of 46.66. Both times are a personal record.

Results Dallas: Toby Ruston took third in the 3,000-meter race in a time of 8:51.32, a season record. Avery Shinkle place 11th in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.13, season record. Justin Parnell took fifth place in the shot put with a toss of 51-02.50. Parnell also took sixth in the discus, with a throw of 136-08. Logan Person took ninth in the javelin, tossing 154-08. Drew Davison place 13th in the long jump with a leap of 18-01.50 and 13th in the triple jump with a mark of 37-08.50. Madelyn Straus place second in the javelin with a throw of 123-00, a personal record. Krista Cook took fourth in the javelin with a mark of 116-11.