Itemizer-Observer
It’s mission accomplished for the Dallas High competition cheer team.
After finding it difficult to even get to compete this season, the Dragons got to the state championships for the first time in about a decade.
Dallas performed in Saturday’s Oregon School Activities Association Class 5A championships at Oregon City High and finished 14th out of 15 teams.
The team’s score was solid, as “the girls performed their routine probably the best they have,” coach Natalie Pope said.
It was only the second competition the Dragons were able to participate in this season.
The team started preparing per usual during football season in November, and “practices were going well,” Pope said. “We were pushing our skills and the level of difficulty each week.”
But the first scheduled competition, at Lakeridge High, was called off because of COVID-19 issues, and a second event also got wiped out before the team finally was able to perform at West Linn.
“I could tell the girls were nervous, because it was their first time in front of people and being judged and with other teams around,” Pope said.
The Dragons had to cancel another performance when Pope contracted COVID-19, but they were able to get into the OSAA championships despite having only one competition under their belt instead of the usually required two.
The previous two years, the Dallas team wasn’t planning to go to state “because we did not feel prepared for that caliber,” Pope said.
All this season, the Dragons focused on a routine that took the standard two minutes and 30 seconds. It included all the elements of cheer – cheering, tumbling, stunting, dancing and jumps.
“All 16 team members are a part of the routine, and the routine really depends on each team member showing up and doing their part,” Pope said.
The team had six seniors: Josephine Baker, Sarah Hewitt, Piper McKenzie, Jayna Moore, Hailey Morrison and Journey Wells.
Elizabeth Lutz and Miella Welch were juniors on the squad.
Aryanna Foster, Rowan McDowell, Abigail Rydzewski, Savanna Young, Ava Brown, Jessica Foley, Nicole Vanaken and Paola Camacho-Saavedra represented the sophomore class.
The team didn’t have captains, but “our seniors do take a natural leadership role,” Pope said. “I would consider Hailey Morrison as one of the standout seniors who is a great leader and role model for the team.”
Pope was a varsity cheerleader at Dallas as a freshman and sophomore.
“I first tried out for the team because my mom was a cheerleader when she was in high school in Casper, Wyoming,” she said. “She still had such a passion for it, and I wanted to give it a try. I made some amazing connections during my freshman year while on the team. My closest friends now are the three girls I met back then.”
Pope went on the cheer during football season at Pacific University in Forest Grove, and later, after moving back to Dallas, she served as a volunteer coach at Dallas before her past three years as coach.
This year’s OSAA meet “was lots of fun,” Pope said, and the team capped the night with a dinner, to be followed soon by a postseason awards ceremony.
A new group will form for next school year, starting with tryouts likely to take place in April or May so the squad has enough time to order uniforms and do some fund-raising.
Dallas has had one other cheer team – the basketball cheer squad.
Its focus is promoting school spirit leading up to and during home games.
“The way we accomplish this is by having theme nights at the games and cheering with the crowd,” coach Julia Shinkle said.
The nine members of the basketball cheer squad are seniors Deerna Peetapa (an exchange student from Thailand), Lina Di Pierro (an exchange student from Germany) and Belle McDougal, and freshmen Destiny Watkins, Stella Schmitke, Reiley Arndt, Faith Sonday, Emily Crosby and Faith Summar.
According to Shinkle, Watkins and Schmitke have taken leadership roles at practices with leading warm-ups, teaching new material and starting the cheers or calling them.
McDougal and Arndt had experience from previous years, and Schmitke, Summar, Watkins and Crosby were cheering during fall season.
The team cheers for both boys and girls basketball, did its first game on Jan. 6 and has a bit more to go this season.
Shinkle was a cheerleader for Lake Oswego High and at Western Oregon University.
“School spirit and school pride is very important to me and is something we are trying to raise at Dallas High School,” she said.
