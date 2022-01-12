POLK COUNTY — The Falls City girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season last week.
For Perrydale’s girls, two out of three wasn’t bad.
West Salem got a nice win, too, to cap its non-league stretch and get some momentum going into league play.
Central’s girls were on the mend after a week out of action due to COVID protocols.
And the Dallas girls dropped both their league games but gained a new head coach. Josh Rainey, who had been sidelined with a medical issue, was cleared by doctors to take over on the bench.
More on each of the teams below:
Dallas
Rainey was named head coach shortly before the start of the season, but for health reasons he wasn’t able to make it to a game or practice until Dec. 17.
He was with the team but still more in the background the past few weeks as Danielle Landis continued to serve as head coach.
Last Friday, doctors gave him the go-ahead to take over.
His first game as head coach was slated for Monday at North Salem. Game two will be Thursday at home against South Albany — Dallas’ first home game since Dec. 16. The Dragons then play Monday, Jan. 17, at home against Crescent Valley.
The Dragons slipped to 3-7 for the season and 0-3 in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference with two defeats last week.
They suffered road losses of 53-13 to Silverton and 50-22 to West Albany. Silverton is ranked No. 4 in 5A by the Oregon School Activities Association.
Landis will stay on the varsity staff., and Stephanie Glover and Baylee Wyscaver will continue as head coach and assistant coach of the junior varsity squad.
Rainey said he has been impressed with the effort and attitude of the Dragons.
“I had met the girls through open gyms (before the season), and had a good feeling about them,” he said.
Central
The Panthers kept practicing as much as they could last week as they rode out a pandemic issue.
“We had only four kids one day, but the number steadily increased,” coach Marc Burleson said.
The Panthers were planning to be back on the court with eight to 10 players for league play on Monday’s game at No. 3-ranked Corvallis, and then travel to North Salem on Thursday hopefully at even greater strength.
A home game against Silverton has been rescheduled for Saturday, tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
Central went into this week with a 4-5 overall mark and 1-0 league record.
“We’ve been working on our shooting and rebounding,” Burleson said on Saturday. “Everybody’s eager to get back on the court.”
A game the Panthers missed has been rescheduled for Feb. 16 at Lebanon.
West Salem
The Titans’ second league game will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at McNary.
West Salem returns home for a league game against Sprague at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The Titans were scheduled to kick off their league season on Tuesday at home against McKay.
Last week, West Salem lost 52-49 at Lakeridge, but bounced back to defeat visiting South Eugene 57-44.
COVID has been a challenge for the Titans along with many other teams.
Coach Katie Singleton tested positive and had to watch games last week from afar, on the internet. She said the varsity roster hasn’t had a lot of trouble with the pandemic but the program overall has been hit some, and the varsity lost some practices over the holiday break.
West Salem led Lakeridge 40-36 after three quarters and 47-45 late in the fourth before the Pacers hit a 3 for the lead and held on for the victory.
The South Eugene game swung a couple of times in the first half. West Salem turned a 7-1 deficit into a 15-10 lead. South Eugene recovered, and got a run-out layup off a miss to go to halftime in front 17-15.
But the Titans turned up the defense after halftime and hit a bunch of 3-pointers, making seven of their eight 3-pointers for the game in the second half. Olivia Garland, a 5-2 junior guard, had three of the 3’s, all in the second half.
Junior post Elizabeth Bennett continues to give the Titans big numbers in the scoring column. She had a team-high 18 against South Eugene.
“She’s been on a ride, averaging about 20 points over the last four or five games,” Singleton said.
Perrydale
The Pirates were 4-5 overall after going 2-1 last week.
They beat Falls City 53-15 and Jewell 41-19, both at Perrydale, with a loss in between at Livingstone Adventist Academy, 50-24.
“We’re getting better each game,” Perrydale coach Terry Newton said. “We’re beating the teams we should beat, and the other teams are better than us.”
Newton said the Pirates got after Falls City early, which showed with an 18-0 score.
Livingstone “came at us really hard and pressured us,” he said, and the Pirates eventually settled down but couldn’t come back from a 28-12 halftime deficit.
“I think we can beat them, but I’m going to have to adjust some stuff,” Newton said.
In general, the Pirates may go with a 2-3 zone look more often this season.
Jewell was outmanned against the Pirates, who gave up the first five points but then had an 18-5 lead.
“The girls shot the ball really well against Jewell,” Newton said.
The coach also was happy that he was able to get four freshmen some significant playing time, about a half each, in the two wins.
“I’m really happy with our progression,” Newton said of the team.
A game that was scheduled last week at Alsea was canceled when the home team said it didn’t have enough players.
Senior guard Elana Porter continues to be the biggest scoring threat for Perrydale. She’s averaging about 17 points per game and has been a willing passer and defender, as well.
Seniors Heidi Juarez and Jayel Meyer have been key starters, too.
“We just need to get two or three other players in that five to seven points a game range,” Newton said. “We’re getting good looks at the basket.”
Perrydale (4-5, 3-2 Class 1A Casco League) plays host to Crosshill Christian, which was 3-8 through last week, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Pirates also have a nonleague game set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at North Clackamas Christian.
Falls City
The Mountaineers were 2-7 after last week, which included a 45-10 win at home over Oregon School for the Deaf OSD).
Former coach Micke Kidd took over for that game, along with a 53-15 loss at Perrydale, while coach Alvaro Francisco was quarantined.
Francisco returned last Thursday and coached the Friday loss at Crosshill Christian, 52-18.
Kidd said he thoroughly enjoyed his pinch-hit stint.
“It’s a great group of girls,” he said. “A young team, and pretty inexperienced. They work really hard. It’s nice to watch their development. They’ve made big strides. You can see that they’re improving. I’m really impressed with how eager they are to learn. Coach Al is working well with them.”
Kidd said the Mountaineers were able to match up well with OSD’s best two players and used that to their advantage.
And the Mountaineers, who have been shy on depth, benefited from the services of two newcomers — freshman guard Serenity Roberts and junior guard Cora Watkin. Watkin played basketball for Kidd as a freshman but has had some knee issues. Francisco said she might be only a temporary replacement. But Roberts, who showed up for the team right before Christmas, hopefully will finish this season and beyond.
The Mountaineers had balanced scoring in their victory last week. With Roberts aboard, senior Amber Houghtaling doesn’t have to do all the ball-handling and point guard duties, and she continues to be the team’s main outside threat. She made three 3-pointers in the second half of the win over OSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.