Itemizer-Observer
Boys golf
Dallas sophomore Cody Burbank was one of four individual qualifiers from the Mid-Willamette Conference for this week’s regional tournament.
The tourney takes place May 9 and 10 at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Springfield and will include golfers from the Midwestern League. The top five individuals at Pine Ridge will go to the state tournament, which is May 16-17 at Trysting Tree Golf Club.
Burbank fought off teammates Stephen Hicks and John Aebi, among others, for the regional berth. In the final regular-season round, played last week at Trysting Tree, Burbank posted his personal-best score of 85, while Aebi shot 89 and Hicks fired a 91.
“On top of playing well during the golf season, Cody is a scholar-athlete with a 4,0 GPA,” Dallas coach Jennie White said.
The other three individuals qualifying for regionals were from Silverton.
Two golfers, one from Lebanon and one from West Albany, were automatic state qualifiers.
Dallas finished sixth as a team, shooting 373 last week, with Drake Williamson the fourth scorer after turning in a 108.
Central shot 414 and was ninth, with Matt Quinn’s 99 and Braxton Duncan’s 100 leading the way.
Corvallis was first in the MWC to earn an automatic team berth to state. Crescent Valley, West Albany and Lebanon finished 2-4 and will compete at regionals. Silverton was fifth.
* The Perrydale boys were one of 10 teams, nine with a full complement of four golfers, playing April 25 at Salishan Golf Links. Con-Lynch Gilmore paced the Pirates with a 98, tying for eighth place. Brandon Graber shot 111, McGuire Perkins 117 and Erik Danka 141.
Girls golf
The Dallas team earned a spot in the Mid-Willamette Conference district tournament by finishing fourth in the regular season.
The district tourney was Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree, with the top team from Crescent Valley, Corvallis, Lebanon and Dallas to join automatic state qualifier Silverton in the Class 5A championships May 16-17 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
Individually, Dallas sophomore Grace Hannan was ninth in MWC regular-season play, averaging 101 for 18 holes.
Boys tennis
Dallas defeated Central 4-0 and North Salem 8-0 last week, after an 8-0 loss to West Albany.
No. 1 singles player Ian Yang of Dallas defeated Dawson Dye of Central, 6-1, 6-2, and the Dragons swept three doubles matches.
Luc Peffley and Konrad Dillman won 6-3, 6-2 over Aaron Hayes and Nathaniel Lunde at No. 1. Kolby Woolsey and Quinn Peffley were 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 winners at No. 2 over Riley Young and Shaun Hibbard. And Michael Johnson and Preston Waite took the No. 3 match 6-4, 6-7, 10-8 against Alfredo Ortiz and Jordin Taylor.
Dallas coach Emily Schmelling said “strong net play” was the key weapon for Luc Peffley and Dillman.
Central coach Patti Youngren noted the competitiveness on both sides, calling it “absolutely the best tennis yet” of the season.
“People played in different places (for the Panthers) due to some absences, but stepped up and played the best they have this year. Each player is getting to the ball better and playing smarter,” she said. “We were on the courts until 7 p.m. Dallas won overall because they made a fraction less errors than Central. It was all in all great tennis under dry skies.”
North Salem was able to compete only in three singles matches against Dallas. The Dragons’ Ben Fink won 6-2, 6-1, Isaac Jones won 6-0, 6-0, and Seth Jones won 6-2, 6-0.
The Jones brothers took a break from doubles, and “Isaac outhit his opponent with ground strokes that moved North around the court,” Schmelling said. Seth Jones, meanwhile, “had his most consistent serving match of the season,” Schmelling said, with Jones winning 80 percent of his first-service points.
For the Dragons against West Albany, Yang lost 3-6, 3-6 at No. 1, and No. 2 Fink took his match to a third set in a 6-4, 5-7, 5-10 defeat. The No. 1 doubles team of Isaac and Seth Jones battled as well before losing 5-7, 3-6.
Central won 8-0 at home on April 26 over a North Salem team that had only one player, who lost 6-2, 6-3 to fellow freshman Aaron Hayes of the Panthers.
On Thursday at Lebanon, the Panthers lost 5-2. North Salem was there, too, with a limited squad, and Hayes took his singles match 6-0, 6-1.
• West Salem got swept by Bend on April 25, but the Titans’ doubles teams managed to win a total of 14 games and No. 2 singles man Alex Ochoa for West Salem stayed close before falling 6-4, 6-3.
Girls tennis
Dallas knocked off South Albany 5-3 on April 25. The Dragons swept the doubles matches and got a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles from Adrian Johnston. The No. 1 doubles team of Kiera Schetzel and Emma Blake won 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2, Katie Reimer and Olea Green won 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3, Julia Nelson and Hailey Morrison won 6-1, 6-2. In the No. 4 slot, Amber Stewart and Rachael Lund won 6-3, 6-1.
On April 26, the Dragons and West Albany played to a 4-4 tie at Dallas. Johnston won at No. 3 singles, 6-3, 6-4, and the Dragons won the top three doubles matches. Blake-Schetzel won 6-0, 6-2, Green-Reimer won 6-0, 6-3, and Nelson-Morrison won 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.
• Central prevailed 5-3 against Lebanon on Thursday, going 4-0 in singles and adding a win at No. 1 doubles.
For the Panthers, singles winners from 1-4 were Jillian McBeth, 6-0, 6-0; Berean Jones, 6-3, 6-2; Jenna Cyphers, 6-4, 6-3; and Camila Alarcon, 6-0, 6-0. The doubles triumph was 6-3, 6-1 by Phoebe Jones and Mckenzie Wells.
Corvallis defeated Central 8-0 on April 26.
• West Salem’s Shasling Fonseca continued to look like the eventual No. 2 seed in the Mountain Valley Conference district tournament as she won in straight sets and the Titans defeated South Salem 5-3. She’s a college prospect at West Salem from Costa Rica as an exchange student.
An exchange student from Paraguay, Mila Carreras, also won in two sets against South.
The Titans have won six of their last seven team matches and hope to be the third-place team going into the May 9-10 district tourney at Salem Tennis & Swim Club.
Girls basketball
Two area players have been named to their respective honorable mention all-state lists by the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association.
Sadie Wendring, a junior at Central, was one of 15 honorable Class 5A girls selected after the 10 total first- and second picks.
For 6A, West Salem junior Lizzy Bennett was among 14 honorable mention choices after the top 10.
Middle-school track
Talmadge finished second to Linus Pauling in a four-team meet Thursday at Central. In the boys meet, Linus Pauling scored 70 1/3 points while Talmadge had 51 1/3, LaCreole 51 and Cheldelin 11 1/3. In the girls meet, Linus Pauling had 61 1/3 points, Talmadge 53.6, LaCreole 46 ½ and Cheldelin 22.6.
First places among the Talmadge boys came from Ty Cirino (800, 1,500), Kao Phantern (100), JT Girod (high jump) and Ryan Perkins (long jump).
LaCreole’s Nick Walker won the 400, Deacon Shinkle won the 100 hurdles, Kitiona Shinkle won the discus and Izzy Mabry won the javelin. And the LaCreole team of Kameron Hill, Chance Wright, Walker and Deacon Shinkle were first in the 4x100 relay.
Talmadge’s girls team had winners in Akaila Duncan (100) and Anna Cole (discus, javelin).
LaCreole’s girls firsts came from Savannah Dezotell (shot put), Elizabeth Walker (high jump), Lilea Burns (long jump) and the 4x100 relay crew of Jana Deming, Jordyn Baumgart, Tanya Green and Walker.
• Top 10 boys marks state-wide came last week from LaCreole’s Nick Walker and Talmadge’s Ryan Burgett (who now seventh and ninth in the 400 in 57.34 and 57.64 seconds), LaCreole’s Deacon Shinkle (10th in the 100 hurdles, 15.44), Straub’s Jerett Peil (third in the 800, 2:16.62), Talmadge’s Ty Cirino (eighth in the 1,500, 4:43.7) and Walker’s Dominic Algulo (sixth in the shot put at 40 feet, 10 inches).
Mia Rasca of Straub (fifth in the 800, 2:32.2) cracked the top 10 for girls. And Walker’s Avery Meier moved up to No. 5 in the 1,500 (5:11.0).
• Falls City’s Kaden Willems won the long jump was second in the boys 100 in the seven-team Santiam Christian Middle School Invite. He jumped 16-0 and ran 12.37, both PR’s. Kynli Thompson was third in the girls 100 hurdles with a PR of 22.09.
• Straub’s boys outscored Judson 51-26, and the Straub girls won the head-to-head meet 58 1/3-18 2/3.
