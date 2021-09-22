EUGENE — The Dragon Cross Country team survived stormy weather to compete in Eugene Saturday at the Annual Northwest Classic held at Lane Community College.

Dallas along with more 70 other schools 1A to 6A participated in the 5K race on a course that will resemble the 2021 state meet course. Varsity and JV races were run with up to 180 competitors per race.

Eighteen Dragon athletes competed in the girls and boys JV and varsity competition. The Dallas varsity girls team finished in 13th place in the 5A/6A division led by freshmen top placers, Polly Olliff, 38th at in a time of twenty minutes, 38 seconds, followed by Ivy Macintosh, 42nd at 21:08, and Tenny Nash, 81st at 23:11.

The varsity boys race ended in monsoon-like conditions with an onslaught of wind, rain and hail.

The Dragon boys team finished 18th led by freshman Phillip Kahl. who placed 68th at 18:11, and juniors Toby Slade at 19:46 and Noah Zajac at 19:55.

The Dragons return to action Wednesday the Mid-Conference Preview meet in Lebanon, and again on Saturday when the team travels up to Portland to compete in the Nike Invitational at Blue Lake Regional Park.