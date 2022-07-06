Itemizer-Observer
A lot of up-and-coming players have joined others who chose to be part of Dallas High’s summer baseball program this year.
Dallas has a D1 team playing below the level of the AAA American Legion Post 20 Dirtbags.
The D1 games aren’t quite as serious as AAA Legion games, at least not in terms of the scoreboard and other record-keeping.
Coach Keeton Luther, the Dallas Dragons’ head varsity coach, said he doesn’t keep individual statistics or even hang on to the summer D1 game scores.
“Many teams don’t even take a scorebook, as there have been open subs in all but three of our games,” he said.
As of last weekend, the Dallas team was 6-5, though, Luther said, and doing good things.
“We’ve had a lot of guys step up and play well in big moments,” Luther said. “I’ve seen our pitchers progress the most throughout the summer. They’re beginning to recognize that all the little things make a big difference when it comes to success on the mound.”
One of the leading pitchers for Dallas D1 has been Kyron Dodds.
“He’s been a standout on the mound this summer, throwing strikes, holding runners, and composing himself as a tough arm moving forward into next (high school) season,” Luther said. “He’s poised for a big junior year in all three of his sports (baseball, football and wrestling).”
The summer team regulars have been these 16 players, listed in alphabetical order:
Carson Anderson, Easton Barcroft, Tyler Basey, Garrett Bassham, Kyron Dodds, Patrick Drane, Brock Dunkin, Grayson Gardner, Eli Hess, Owen Hess, Dylan Largent, Johnathan McCormick, Quinton McCormick, Colby Rivers, Emiliano Rocha and Jace Spencer.
Also, Hunter Rivers, Landon Holbrook and Bennett Creswell are eighth-graders who have played a few games with the D1 squad as well.
Owen Hess tried out for and made the AAA Legion team, the Post 20 Dirtbags, but decided not to play, Luther said. Rocha and Dunkin also had the option to swing up to the AAA club at times but decided to play entirely with the Dallas D1 team.
A half-dozen other Dallas High athletes – Jack Strange, Eli Sledge, Liam Hale, Wyatt Punzel, Owen Jones and Tristan Traglia – made the Dirtbags’ D1 affiliate.
