Coming into the contest, Dallas needed a win to keep their postseason hopes and streak alive. The Dragons got the win and more, becoming a part of history in the process. Dallas defeated visiting Crescent Valley 79-71 snapping a two game skid as both offenses totaled 150 combined points.
The Dragons broke the 5A football scoring record, not basketball, with their 79 points. The final score is also the highest combined score in the Oregon high school modern day era (after 1950), with the only higher outcome being Estacada beating Milwaukie in 1913, 162-0.
“I felt like it was a team effort,” said head coach Andy Jackson. “Obviously, I think our offensive line did a great job, as they’ve been doing all season long. I think what happened on Thursday was just kind of one of those nights and I’m happy we got out with the W. There’s one thing I don’t think was an issue on Thursday night, I think our kids played with tremendous effort and heart.”
Offensively the Dragons were led by their ground game that saw four players combine for eight touchdowns. Dalton Baker had seven carries for 133 yards and one touchdown, Brock Dunkin had six carries for 93 yards and a touchdown, Zayvian Webster had 112 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries and Isaiah Mosley had nine carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns.
Kaden Moore had an efficient night passing completing 6 of 7 with 71 yards and Mosley also had four receptions for 56 yards. Defensively, Andrew Craven and Dominic Sobota each had nine tackles. Owen Hess and Emiliano Rocha also added seven tackles each.
What gets lost in the eye-popping stats is another fact: there were only five possessions in the entire game that didn’t result in a score. The Dragons only punted once in the whole game which came late in the fourth quarter, while the other stops came via turnovers.
In the first three minutes of the contest, three fumbles ensued with two being recovered by Dallas. Hess was sporting a cast on his left hand that he injured against Central. Hess’ latter fumble recovery set up the Dragon offense in favorable field position and Webster ran in the first score of the game from 10-yards out giving Dallas the first lead 7-0.
Dallas led 14-7 going into the second quarter but both offenses hit a new gear as McClave threw for four touchdown passes in the quarter, hooking up for two each to Walker Still and Luey Campos. Unphased, the Dragons countered each score with one of their own. In the final three minutes of the half, the Dragons marched 71 yards, capping the drive with a Webster touchdown from 6 yards out giving Dallas a 38-33 lead.
The Raiders tried to score one more time and moved the ball down the field effectively. With only a couple seconds left in the quarter, Crescent Valley lined up for a field goal at the Dallas 22-yard line. However the Dragons broke through and blocked the kick. The deflected ball was picked up by Adrian Xibille who returned it for a 78-yard Dallas touchdown, growing their lead to 44-33 at halftime.
“That was a huge deal based on the wildness of the game,” said Jackson. “So right when we got into the locker room we acknowledged it and told our guys ‘great job.’ But right after that we knew we needed to make some defensive adjustments.”
The offensive tug of war continued in the second half with neither offense missing a beat. Dallas continued to bludgeon the Raider defense on the ground scoring almost at will. Mosley scored twice for the Dragons each from 11-yards or more. At the end of the third quarter Crescent Valley scored on another McClave touchdown pass cutting the Dallas lead to 58-47.
After two more Dallas touchdowns Sobota, who also donned a cast on his arm, intercepted a McClave pass setting up the Dragons in favorable field position.
Dallas only needed a few plays to cash in on the turnover with Jonathan Deming scoring on a 4-yard touchdown. Crescent Valley scored two more times to pull within eight, but any chance to tie was squashed with Dallas falling on the onside kick attempt, securing the victory 79-71.
With the win, Dallas has made consecutive playoffs since 2019 (2020 there was no postseason). They travel to Putnam on Friday with the kickoof set for 7 p.m.
“Putnam is a good ballclub,” said Jackson. “But right now it’s like a whole new season for us and we’re going to work to build our kids up all week and we’re just going to go get after these guys.”
