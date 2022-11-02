DHS vs CVHS

Dragon’s running back Brock Dunkin finds open room on the left side of the field.

 By Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

Coming into the contest, Dallas needed a win to keep their postseason hopes and streak alive. The Dragons got the win and more, becoming a part of history in the process. Dallas defeated visiting Crescent Valley 79-71 snapping a two game skid as both offenses totaled 150 combined points.

