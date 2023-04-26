Central vs Dallas softball 3.JPG

In two plate appearances for Dallas, Madison Ruman scored one run and batted in another.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

The Dallas and Central softball teams entered their clash fresh off significant victories earlier in the week. On April 19, the Dragons defeated a top-tier foe in Lebanon, controlling the game from start to finish and defeating the visiting Warriors 7-1. The Panthers picked up a huge win when they shelled visiting Crescent Valley 19-2, highlighted with four home runs. Kadence Morrison and the Dallas defense stifled the Panthers’ offense, allowing just one hit en route to a 10-0 victory and their 10th-straight win.

“We battled,” Central head coach Wes Seidel said. “The outfield played really well. I was really happy with how they played. I don’t think we had an error in the outfield and they made some plays that earlier in the year I’m not sure we would have made. So I was pretty proud of that.”

