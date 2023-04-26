The Dallas and Central softball teams entered their clash fresh off significant victories earlier in the week. On April 19, the Dragons defeated a top-tier foe in Lebanon, controlling the game from start to finish and defeating the visiting Warriors 7-1. The Panthers picked up a huge win when they shelled visiting Crescent Valley 19-2, highlighted with four home runs. Kadence Morrison and the Dallas defense stifled the Panthers’ offense, allowing just one hit en route to a 10-0 victory and their 10th-straight win.
“We battled,” Central head coach Wes Seidel said. “The outfield played really well. I was really happy with how they played. I don’t think we had an error in the outfield and they made some plays that earlier in the year I’m not sure we would have made. So I was pretty proud of that.”
Morrison, who is in the top-12 for all pitchers in Oregon for strikeouts, pitched a complete game retiring 11 Central batters. Offensively, the Dragons had five hits with Brook Dunkin leading the charge with a hit, a run and three RBIs. Lillian McCormick, who also features on the top strikeouts list, went four and two-thirds innings for the Panthers, punching out five Dallas batters. On offense, Central was limited to one hit that came off the bat of Emma Martinez.
The Dragons got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning after pulling off a successful double steal putting two runners in scoring position. Kaelyn Golden scored on Madison Ruman’s sacrifice fly to right field. Dallas added another run to their advantage in the second inning with Dunkin coming in to score.
The advantage increased to 6-0 after Grace Walls scored on a Central error, which was followed by a bases-clearing double by Dunkin. McCormick and the Panthers held the Dragons scoreless in the fourth frame but the Dallas offense couldn’t be held down for long.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dallas capitalized on three walks and three hits to score four runs. The final hits from Ruby Halligan and Golden sealed the game for the Dragons as the ninth and 10th runs came into score enforcing the run rule.
The Dragons hope to extend their winning streak and try to add some distance at the top of the MWC league standings when they host West Albany on April 26 at 4 p.m. They then travel to Corvallis on April 28 with first pitch also scheduled for 4 p.m.
Central will return to their home field on April 26 when they host Lebanon at 4:30 p.m. They will try to go for the season sweep against South Albany when they travel to face the RedHawks on April 28 at 5 p.m.
“We didn’t play our best against Lebanon the first time,” Seidel said. “I think we’ve improved a lot and I’m kind of excited to see how we can go out against them and hopefully give them more of a game. And against South Albany it should be really good softball weather and I think our girls will be really excited to go out there and compete.”
