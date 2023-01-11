Itemizer-Observer
For the duration of the contest against Crescent Valley, the Dragons boys basketball team kept pace with the Raiders. However, Crescent Valley entered the final quarter with a three-point lead before going on a 20-9 outburst in the final eight minutes to beat Dallas 47-33.
“The biggest focus was defense,” said head coach Jordan Sollman. “We talked a lot about that following the game against Corvallis. Unfortunately, we were struggling to shoot the ball well against Crescent Valley and our defense really kept us in it. We were physical and that helped us go on some runs but toward the end there we just couldn’t come back from the run they went on late in the fourth quarter.”
Senior Kaden Moore led the scoring for the Dragons with nine points, followed by teammates Cole Ratzlaff with eight and William Ronco with seven off the bench.
Crescent Valley’s Junior Alatorre led all scorers with 14 points. After Alatorre’s inital bucket, neither team got on the board again until Alatorre scored agin with four and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter. Dallas finally broke through their drought scoring at the 2:04 mark in the quarter coming from Ronco. Ronco scored all the rest of the points of the quarter for the Dragons as the teams were tied 7-7 heading into the second quarter.
A similar low-scoring trend continued in the following quarter with both teams only combining for nine total points. Coven Rotter and Zanden McMahill combined for all of Dallas’ points with three free throws. Adam Temesgen scored in transition and converted a free throw which was the difference for the Raiders as they led going into halftime 13-10.
“I really liked the pressure we put on the ball,” said Sollman. “We forced them to make quick descisions and that forced some turnovers. I thought our rotations off the ball were the best they had been all year which made it really hard for Crescent Valley.”
In the second half, the scoring started to open up for both teams as they each surpassed double-digit points in the third quarter. With four and a half minutes remaining in the quarter the Dragons were down by eight at 20-14. A pair of threes by Moore and a Dallas full-court press brought them right back in it with a 10-0 run. Crescent Valley closed out the quarter with a 5-0 run to take the lead back heading into the fourth 27-24.
Bean Newman brought Dallas back within two with just under seven minutes remaining but the rest of the way would be all Raiders. The Dragons only scored six more points during the rest of the game as Crescent Valley slowly pulled away. With a couple of minutes remaining the Raiders converted multiple free throws to close out the win 47-33.
Next for Dallas will be a home game against South Albany on Jan. 12 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
“I think we were really clicking defensively against Crescent Valley,” said Sollman. “So we’re going to keep working hard and we preach to our guys that every game is different. If we can continue to work hard defensively I know that we can get there on offense and in our league, anyone can beat anyone on a given night.”
