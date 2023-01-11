Dallas Boys BBall

Junior Cole Ratzlaff contributed eight points for the Dragons against Crescent Valley.

 Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

For the duration of the contest against Crescent Valley, the Dragons boys basketball team kept pace with the Raiders. However, Crescent Valley entered the final quarter with a three-point lead before going on a 20-9 outburst in the final eight minutes to beat Dallas 47-33.

