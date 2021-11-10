PENDLETON — It was the biggest win for Dallas in coach Andy Jackson’s tenure, and it sets up a big, big road game this week.

The Dragons shocked host Pendleton 7-6 last Friday to kick off the Class 5A playoffs.

Now it’ll be a battle of conference opponents at 7 p.m. Friday, when 12th-ranked Dallas (6-4) visits third-ranked West Albany (9-1).

The Dallas-West Albany winner will go to the semifinals the following week against the winner of Friday’s North Salem-at-Silverton game.

The other semifinals, also Friday, have Hood River Valley at Wilsonville, and Thurston at Canby.

Dallas played at West Albany on Sept. 17, the third week of the season. The Bulldogs won 21-9.

“We had some kids out that week,” Jackson said, “so we feel good about the opportunity to play them again.”

The Dragons have won their last three games and five of their last six — and none was bigger than what they pulled off last week at Pendleton.

The Buckaroos came in on an eight-game win streak and left unable to score over the final three-plus quarters against a well-prepared and inspired Dallas defense.

“Our kids were locked in all week at practice,” fifth-year head coach Jackson said. “We always try as coaches to put our kids in positions for what could happen, and defensively, we knew them (the Buckaroos) like the back of our hand.

“They’re a very good running team, and our goal was to force their quarterback to beat us.”

Stopping the Buckaroos’ run game “put them in a position they didn’t want to be in,” Jackson said. “When you have to throw the ball, you become more predictable. We knew their tendencies (in the pass game), and our kids were able to kind of know what to expect and get good pressure on their quarterback.

“Our kids were calling out their plays, which was a pretty cool thing to see in the playoffs. We’ve had a couple of games like that, but that was more in games I felt we should win.”

Dallas was the consensus underdog in this one, and Pendleton got on the scoreboard first, breaking a screen pass for 65 yards with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

But even that big play for the Bucks wasn’t a bad sign at all for Dallas, Jackson said. Senior defensive end Demitri Harris was in perfect position but got turned around and wasn’t able to see the completion.

“It was like a weird, freak play,” Jackson said.

The Buckaroos would finish the game attempting four more screen passes and had all of them shut down – and Harris would get a key interception on one in the fourth quarter.

“We were able to take away the two things they did best (running plays and screen passes),” Jackson said.

And that was enough on a night at Roundup Stadium when the field conditions were better for football than rodeo – rainy, wet, muddy and slippery.

Pendleton missed its extra-point kick in the first quarter.

“I’m not sure, but I think we got a hand on it,” Jackson said. “It went shallow right and didn’t even get to the goal post.”

Dallas responded immediately. The Dragons drove 75 yards in 10 plays, and senior running back Logan Person barreled the final 15 yards to score seven seconds into the second quarter.

Person kicked the PAT for a 7-6 Dallas lead that few probably imagined would be the final score.

The Dragons had some penalty calls go against them at key times, one of them wiping out a touchdown, and then the game came down to some frantic final minutes.

Dallas had a drive that could have sealed the victory or run out the clock, but Pendleton was able to stop the Dragons on fourth down with a bit of a controversial spot at the Bucks’ 21.

That gave Pendleton’s offense the ball with 1:39 remaining. A pass interference call gave the Buckaroos 15 yards, and they hit passes for 26 and 27 yards, then got a 12-yard run for a first-and-goal at the 9 with 26 seconds left.

A field goal would have given Pendleton the win, but the Buckaroos decided to at least try to get closer for their kicker, if not push the ball into the end zone.

Dallas decided to try to turn up the pressure on Pendleton QB Collin Primus. After a couple of incompletions, the Dragons came hard, and senior linebacker Isaac Ostrom got a huge sack that dropped Primus at the 25 – beyond field-goal range.

On fourth down, Pendleton’s fade pass to the end zone went incomplete, with senior cornerback James Partridge providing excellent coverage, and the Dragons had their upset – the only one in the eight 5A first-round games.

Was it the biggest win in his regime? Jackson thought about the question for a moment.

“Anytime you beat a top team in the playoffs, it’s big, so, yeah, I’d definitely say it was a huge win for us, to do it at their place, in a hostile environment and against a conference champion on a long win streak,” he said.

Pendleton finished with 230 yards of total offense to Dallas’ 149 (with only eight first downs), and the Bucks had a lot of the second-half possession.

But Dallas held the Bucks to 71 yards rushing on 32 attempts, and kept the Pendleton pass game to 159 yards (8 of 24).

The Dragons ran 41 times for 100 yards, and senior quarterback Ashton Foster was 5 of 13 passing for 59 yards.

Person had two catches for 33 yards, Partridge 2 for 16 yards and senior Kole Johnson-Sallee one for 10 yards.

Junior defensive back Owen Hess had another “awesome” game, making 10-plus tackles. Ostrom led the way at outside linebacker. Cornerbacks Partridge and junior Emilio Miranda “played really well,” Jackson said. And Person “was all over the place,” scoring all the points, rushing 20 times for a team-high 90 yards, picking off a pass and forcing a fumble.

Now comes the chance for redemption against West Albany.

The Bulldogs haven’t lost since falling 28-21 at Silverton on Oct. 22.

West Albany won its playoff opener Friday at home over Scappoose 35-0, its largest margin of victory this season by 13 points.

West Albany finished second to Silverton in Special District 3. The Bulldogs have scored 26.9 points per game and allowed 14.9.

Dallas has averaged 22.5 points and given up 20.1.

“We don’t have any pressure on us,” Jackson said, of being the underdog again. “And we’re a different ballclub than we were when we played West Albany the first time. I’m sure they’ll do some things differently as well.”