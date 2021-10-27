CORVALLIS — Once upon a time, “Fantastic Finishes” was a hugely popular ad campaign in which NFL Films showed great late-game moments by victorious teams.

On Friday night at Corvallis, the Dallas Dragons pulled off a Fantastic Finish of their own. They overtook the Spartans with 22 unanswered points in the final 7:48 to win 43-31.

Dallas coach Andy Jackson said he and the coaching staff told the players, when down 31-21, “this is why we run all the sprints and do all the work we do in practice – to win the fourth quarter.”

The victory was even sweeter given that it came one week after a stinker at Lebanon. The Dragons fell way behind early in that one and wound up losing 34-14.

“The whole week before Corvallis was a re-set for our kids,” Jackson said. “We were really, really not happy with our performance at Lebanon. We had to get back in our mode.”

That they did throughout the Corvallis game, really, which was close all the way and which the Dragons led 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14. Dallas improved to 3-3 in Class 5A Special District 3 and is tied for fourth in the league with South Albany, both one game behind 4-2 Lebanon.

The Dragons have an important regular-season finale for playoff as well as rivalry purposes on Friday, when they welcome Central for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“Big rivalry. Oh, yeah,” Jackson said. “We didn’t get to play them last season, and that was hard for our team to swallow, because we were 5-0 and really wanted the chance to play them in the last game.

“They do a good job over there. They’ve got good skill players. But I’d be lying if I said it’s not a big game for kids.”

In a somewhat different way, so was Corvallis. It was big because it was important for Dallas’ psyche and playoff hopes.

“Our kids could have decided it’s just been a tough year,” Jackson said, “but instead they battled, just like they have been doing.”

Dallas junior Edwin Miranda scored the Corvallis game’s first touchdown on a 5-yard run with 22.9 seconds left in the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, senior Logan Person ran in from the 3 to give Dallas a 14-7 lead. And senior quarterback Ashton Foster’s 13-yard touchdown run with 1:18 left in the second quarter put the Dragons on top 21-14.

Corvallis came right back and tied the game with 15 seconds left in the half. The Spartans’ touchdown less than three minutes into the third quarter put them in front 28-21. A 29-yard field goal at the 10:44 mark of the fourth quarter hiked the Corvallis lead to 31-21, and things were looking good for the Spartans.

Then came the Fantastic Finish that finished off the home team. Foster ran 20 yards for a score with 7:48 to go, cutting the gap to 31-28. The Dragons then caught Corvallis off guard with an onside kickoff by Person that Dallas recovered.

“It was the right time to call it,” Jackson said of the decision from special teams coach Dean Munkers and the rest of the sideline. “There was enough time left that they didn’t think we were going to onside kick yet.”

Also, “they had linemen up front instead of hands guys, so we had Person dink it and had our athletic guys go after the ball. It was a huge play.”

Junior Owen Hess soon scored on a 15-yard run with 4:48 left to give Dallas a 35-31 lead. During the big finish, Corvallis had a drive of its own going, not a surprise. “They have been a high-scoring offense with lots of firepower, and I’m sure they believed they were going to score because they had been doing that against us,” Jackson said.

But the Dallas defense came up with a big stop. Hess forced a fumble, and sophomore Dominic Sobota recovered. Dallas’ initial goal was to run, run, run and run out as much of the remaining time as possible. But when some big gainers got the Dragons to the red zone, it was “guys, we have to punch the ball in,” Jackson said.

“If we do that, we’re going to win.” Going off-tackle, Person hit paydirt from the 8 with 2:31 on the clock for the final, 12-point margin. The Spartans certainly knew what had hit them. Dallas ran 52 times for 388 yards. “Offensively, we were unstoppable,” Jackson said. “We ran the ball all night.” Person carried most of the load, with Foster the sidekick. Person had 25 rushes for 170 yards.

Foster ran 12 times for 67 yards. Person also was 5 for 5 on extra-point kicks and returned two kickoffs for 45 total yards.

“Logan had a phenomenal game,” Jackson said. “He ran like a man on a mission. Ashton also ran really hard.”

The offensive line also was outstanding. Sobota and junior Malachi Lieberman, making his first start, had standout performances. Tight end Emiliano Rocha, a junior, also was key. Wing backs Miranda and Hess did their part as well. Foster was 6 of 9 passing for 77 yards, with Kole JohnsonSallee his main target, making three grabs for 48 yards. With the win, Dallas rose to 11th in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings.

The Dragons are in position make the 16-team 5A playoffs as one of four at-large qualifiers (the top three in league get automatic berths), but a loss Friday to Central could endanger their postseason hopes.

“We need to win,” Jackson said.