DALLAS —

DALLAS — The Dragons soundly defeated Corvallis at home 40-20 on Friday night to move to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Corvallis (1-2, 0-2 MWC) hasn’t won a conference match up in two tries against West Albany and Dallas. It’s lone win is against non-league team McKay in the season’s opening game.

The second half of the season for Dallas consists of contests against Crescent Valley (1-1, 1-1 MWC) on the road on Friday, South Albany (0-3, 0-3 MWC) at home on April 2 and cross-county rival Central (1-2, 1-1 MWC) on the road in the season’s last game on April 9. All games start at 7:30 p.m.

