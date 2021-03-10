DALLAS — A 26-7 home win over South Salem started the COVID-19-delayed football season for the Dallas Dragons.

Logan Person was the big scorer, rushing for two touchdowns, catching a pass from Ashton Foster for another, and kicking two field goals and two extra points.

The Saxons took the opening kickoff and made a few big gains with passes from Drew Gertenrich but were set back by several penalties. The Dragons got their first possession by recovering a fumble on their own 28-yard line. Their march to the goal line, mostly by passes from Foster to John Hofenbredl, ended with a six-yard run by Hofenbredl. A kick failed, and Dallas led 6-0.

South Salem had to punt soon after the kickoff, and Person took over the running attack. The first quarter ended with the Dragons on the Saxon 8.

The Saxon defense toughened at the start of the second quarter, and on fourth down, Person kicked a 25-yard field goal. Soon after kicking off, Dallas took over on downs at its 25. A march to the South Salem 4 followed, the Saxon defense held, and just before the first half ended, Person kicked a 23-yard field goal for a halftime score of 12-0.

Shortly after taking the second-half kickoff, Person punted to the South 29. More punts followed, and the third quarter ended without a score.

Dallas turned the ball over on a fumble early in the fourth quarter. South’s only score of the game came a few plays later, when Gertenrich threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tinitali Tinitali III.

The Dragons responded with a 44-yard touchdown run by Person, who also kicked the extra point. Soon after the kickoff, Chauncey Saunders intercepted a pass and ran the ball to the South 39. Two plays later, Foster threw a 20-yard pass to Person for the final TD, and Person kicked the extra point.

Coach Andy Jackson had high praise for his class 5A Dragons after the win over 6A South Salem. Regarding the Saxons’ flurry of penalties and few by Dallas, he said, “We preach discipline.”