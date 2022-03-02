Itemizer-Observer
Dallas High had a top-three finisher at last week’s girls wrestling state tournament.
Freshman Polly Olliff finished third at 100 pounds in the one-day, Feb. 23 tournament for all classifications at Culver.
“I was very happy with that,” she said.
Olliff came back from a broken wrist in time to wrestle in the Feb. 5 regional meet at West Albany. She placed third to earn her spot in the state championships.
Getting better, but still not 100 percent, Olliff won four of her five matches at state. She lost only to the eventual state champ, junior Chloe Garcia of Siletz Valley/Eddyville, in the semifinals.
After the loss, Olliff defeated junior Kendra Jamison of Sweet Home by pin in the second round. She took the lead early and dictated the terms of the match.
Then, with third place on the line, she pinned Central Linn senior Hannah Erz in the second round.
She was happy, but in the excitement of the moment, “not overjoyed. I was just like, ‘Huh, I got third place, that’s pretty cool.’”
Olliff also said the Central Linn coaches “were very, very nice, and she (Erz) seemed like a really neat gal.”
Dallas had one other wrestler qualify for state. Another freshman, Ivy McIntosh, won her first-round match by second-round fall over Hillsboro junior Natalie De Leon. McIntosh then lost by pin to the eventual state runner-up, Bend senior and No. 1 seed Analise Smith. In the consolation bracket, McIntosh lost 9-2 to Oakland sophomore Zoe Vickers.
Olliff said she went to the state tournament with no expectations.
“My coaches always taught me not to underestimate or overestimate people,” she said. “So, I always take it one match at a time. I don’t think ahead. Just win or lose and then see what’s next.”
Olliff’s day got off to a shaky start, though, due to an upset stomach she said probably was due to something she ate after the Thursday morning weigh-in as well as some nerves.
She’d been on a diet of meat, fruit and vegetables for three weeks to help her go from her normal wrestling weight of 105 pounds to 100, thinking that because of the wrist injury’s effect on her ability to grab and hold, she would do better at a lighter weight.
She made weight at Culver, checking in at 101.2 pounds (102 was the maximum allowed).
After the weigh-in, wanting to eat something, she had a blueberry bagel and granola bar.
“Bad idea,” she said.
She then won her first match by late disqualification over a freshman from Henley who was the No. 4 seed. Olliff had a big lead when her opponent was DQ’d for accidentally biting her.
“After that first match, my stomach started hurting really bad,” Olliff said. “I just had to keep hanging out in the bathroom.”
It was time for her second-round match, though, and she managed to get through it and advance with a 5-1 decision over McDaniel junior Dezire Solis.
“I just wanted that match to be done with,” Olliff said.
Still feeling sick to her stomach, she went back to the bathroom and wondered if she was going to be able to continue competing.
“My mom finally came in and fingered the back of my throat so I could puke,” she said.
Presto. She felt better the rest of the tournament.
Her third match was against the No. 1 seed, Garcia, who won her other matches at state by first-round pin. Olliff lasted for 5:53, not getting pinned until only seven seconds remained.
“I was proud of that one,” Olliff said. “I knew I wasn’t going to win, so I wanted to just give her best match of the day and last all three rounds and then see how high I could get after that.”
As Dallas assistant coach David Lavier put it, “Sometimes your best match isn’t the one you win. Polly was able to battle and wrestled a really smart match.”
Dallas teammate Ah Pymm McDaniel had wrestled Central Linn’s Erz during the season, and McDaniel told Olliff that Erz was strong but would be toughest in the first two rounds and not as full of stamina after that.
Late in the second round, Olliff took advantage against Erz when “I think she made a mistake taking me down,” and Olliff was able to get the pin nine seconds before the two would have gone on to round three.
Lavier said a slight change in head technique, made somewhat on the fly, helped Olliff along the way at state.
“It just fixed her stand-up and her reacting to how people were wrestling her. You control your opponent’s offense by what you do with your head,” Lavier said. “She was able to work on it for five minutes and do it successfully. That takes some wrestling smarts.”
Just getting to state, let alone getting to stand third on the podium, was a big deal for Olliff, considering her wrist injury and the time she lost in practice and competition.
“When it happened, I was very, very, very disappointed. Beyond anything, ever,” she said. “At first, I thought my season was over. But my dad (Dallas coach Tony Olliff) had faith that I could keep going and kept telling me not to get down.”
After a bit, “I realized that if I wanted a chance to wrestle at state I should probably go lower than my normal weight (105), so I started eating well and conditioning just in case my wrist got better and could go to state,” she said.
Her wrist did improve enough that, with it taped, she returned in time for the regional.
“With the help of my trainer and my dad, it worked out,” she said.
And once she got to state, she was able to do the rest.
“I think she definitely wrestled up to her potential,” Lavier said.
Dallas tied for 24th out of 87 teams.
Polly Olliff has been wrestling since she competed for a club while in the fifth grade.
She also was a key member of the 2021 Dallas girls cross-country team that had a breakthrough year and gave the Dragons their first girls team state qualifier.
“Cross-country is harder than wrestling, in my opinion,” she said. “I would get really nervous before a cross-country race. You’re pushing your body the entire race. With wrestling, you push your body, but not as much.
“I like wrestling better.”
Next for Olliff, and many other Dallas wrestlers and female athletes, is track and field.
“I haven’t figured that totally out yet,” she said, but she wants to run the 400 meters and on the girls 4x400 relay team, for starters.
“I think we have a pretty good relay team set up,” she said.
In all her sports, wrestling included, she said she has remembered and used the words of her LaCreole Middle School wrestling coach, Austin Markee.
“He always tell us, ‘Practice doesn’t make perfect, it makes permanent.’ That has stuck with me and makes me give my best in my practices.”
West Salem
The Titans came out of the girls wrestling tournament with not just a placer but their first-ever state placer.
Reese Lawson, a sophomore, picked up a fourth at 155 pounds in the Thursday tourney at Culver High.
“That’s huge,” West Salem coach Michael Baker said.
Lawson was in her first year of wrestling because an injury sidelined her last year.
She had wrestled for three years prior to high school, though, and called on some of that experience to lead the Titans to a tie for 40th in Thursday’s tournament.
“She wrestled a good state tournament,” Baker said. “She didn’t get off to the start she wanted, but she battled back in great fashion.”
Lawson dropped her first-round match to the No. 2 seed, Zoey Smalley of Douglas, who pinned the Titan in 1:14.
In a consolation match, Lawson beat a wrestler from Dayton by pin in 20 seconds. She then pinned an Estacada opponent seeded No. 3 in 3:34. Then she got to the third-place match with a pin in 2:42 against a Roosevelt wrestler who was the No. 4 seed.
Due to injury, she had to forfeit to Smalley, who wound up third in the weight class.
“She had a great season, finishing with a 19-1 record,” Baker said of Lawson. “We are looking forward to the next two years with her and will be looking for her to win the state title next year.”
