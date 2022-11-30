Dallas Girls Bball

Erin Eriksen (10) will return for her junior season with the Dragons.

 Itemizer-Observer Archive Photo

Itemizer-Observer

Last season the Dallas girls basketball team came bursting out of the gates going 3-1 in their first four games and scoring a season high point total 55 against Tillamook in their opener. After graduating four seniors from last year’s squad a large group of now juniors will look to take the reins as the Dragons hope to improve their record from going 4-19 a year ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.