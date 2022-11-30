Last season the Dallas girls basketball team came bursting out of the gates going 3-1 in their first four games and scoring a season high point total 55 against Tillamook in their opener. After graduating four seniors from last year’s squad a large group of now juniors will look to take the reins as the Dragons hope to improve their record from going 4-19 a year ago.
“I never once felt like any of the girls quit,” said second year head coach Josh Rainey. “And when you’re trying to build something, to have the girls playing for each other like that, and just not quitting, regardless of what the scoreboard says. That’s huge. And I felt like that was evident all season. Attitudes were good and they never got down on themselves and never got down on each other. They just kept showing up and as a coach that’s all I can ask for.”
Coming into this season the Dragons have seen a big uptick in turnout and participation - this will be the first year in nearly a decade Dallas has enough players to fill all three teams.
“In my opinion to rebuild effectively, you have to have a varsity JV and JV2 team,” said Rainey. “And last year, our numbers were so low through injuries and COVID and all that stuff. I mean, on a good day, we could practice four on four. So for us to be able to practice straight varsity this year is hugely beneficial. I’m hoping that we’re just getting some excitement back into the program and that’s why we’re seeing the numbers.”
The Dragons will lean on their returning players from last year and mix in some new faces as this season gets underway. Dallas opens on the road Dec. 1 at Tillamook, who they soundly beat a season ago.
“I just want them to get playing,” said Rainey. “I know that last year the girls took care of business in the Tillamook game. But last year was last year and we have to be ready to go regardless of what happened last year. So I just want to get after it and I think the girls want to too.”
