POLK COUNTY — Local girls basketball teams were starting to focus or re-focus on upcoming league games and the meat of their schedules as schools broke for the holidays.
Here is a rundown on the status of the Dallas Dragons, Central Panthers, West Salem Titans, Perrydale Pirates and Falls City Mountaineers through last week.
Dallas
The Dragons went 0-2 against two undefeated teams in the Cascade Holiday Classic last week.
Corbett (9-0) defeated them 45-28 on Tuesday, and host Cascade (7-0) got the best of them 51-21 on Wednesday.
Cascade was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A going into the game, and Corbett was No. 7.
Those results left Dallas at 3-5 going into a Monday game at Hillsboro and with four consecutive losses.
“We’re working on a lot of things right now,” coach Danielle Landis said.
It didn’t hep last week that Landis had only six players for the Cascade game due to injuries and illness, and that the team got into early foul trouble.
But “the girls never quit,” she said. “We’re trying to work on our stuff.”
Sophomore post Katie Buccholz had a team-high nine points against Corbett. Senior guards Jenna Carey and Kaylin Olson scored six apiece.
Against Cascade, sophomore forward Erin Eriksen tallied a team-high 11 points and led the way in rebounds with nine.
One plus has been the Dragons getting to the free-throw line — they shot 28 free throws recently against Central and had 25 attempts versus Corbett.
“We get to the line a lot. I do like our aggressiveness to get there,” Landis said.
The Dragons, who could see the return of head coach Josh Rainey soon from a health issue, will dive into a run of league play on Monday, Jan. 3. Their next three games will be away, first versus Silverton (ranked eighth in 5A) and then Jan. 6 at No. 3-ranked West Albany and Jan. 10 at North Salem.
Central
The Panthers were 3-3 and on a two-game winning streak heading into three games in the Summit Holiday Tournament in Central Oregon.
Central was to open against Redmond on Monday, then play Bend on Tuesday and Mountain View on Wednesday.
The Panthers’ Mid-Willamette Conference season resumes Monday, Jan. 3, with Lebanon paying a visit for a 7:30 p.m. game. That starts a run of five road games in a row, at Silverton on Jan. 6, at Corvallis on Jan. 10, at North Salem on Jan. 13 and at Crescent Valley on Jan. 20.
West Salem
The Titans were 2-3 and had won two games in a row going into this week.
They were scheduled to face sixth-ranked Benson on Tuesday in the first round of the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic at Franklin.
West Salem, which is in the Plantinum bracket, also will play Wednesday and Thursday in the tournament.
Perrydale
The Pirates had nine days without a game after their 51-26 loss to Taft at Dayton. They were 2-4 and hoping to snap a three-game losing streak when they played Dufur on Monday. They also had a Tuesday game against Days Creek and will cap off the busy week with their 5:30 p.m. Thursday home game against Falls City.
Falls City
The Mountaineers (1-5) are scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Perrydale.
Falls City played once last week, losing 45-12 at Triangle Lake.
