Following a third-place finish at the MWC district race, the Dallas girls cross country team secured a state bid taking their full roster of runners to the championships on Nov. 5.
Central had only one runner who qualified for the meet - freshman Ty Cirino. Cirino was the third-fastest freshman at the meet and finished 24th out of 96, with an overall time of 16:35.
The Dragons had three runners finish inside the top 30 and freshman Kelsi Rodli just missed out on a top 10 finish, crossing the line at 11th with a time of 19:10. The other scorers for Dallas included:
Ah Pymm McDaniel (20:09), Marley Lamb (20:30), Ivy McIntosh (21:01) and Polly Olliff (21:32).
“It was probably one of the most exciting meets that I’ve ever coached,” said Dallas head coach Monique Lankheet. “In the sense of everybody was so focused on what to do and they were all team-oriented on how they were going to accomplish it and our kids ran so so well. Our goal was to be in fifth and we beat Hood River which was a goal also by almost 20 and we lost to Putnam by one that put us in sixth. But I’m really proud of the kids.”
Next year both teams will have a lot to be excited about as Dallas only graduates one scorer from this year’s state team and Cirino will be back to lead the Panthers going into next season.
“I’m excited about our future for sure,” said Lankheet. “The core girls are great and their work ethic is awesome. Some of our boys team came down and watched and said ‘that looked like fun’ so hopefully we can continue to build on the boys side. But I’m excited for what happens in the next few years.”
