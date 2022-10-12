DHS XC

Kelsey Rodli and Ah Pymm McDaniel lead the way for the Dallas girls at the start of the race.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

The Dragons cross country team hit the course for a league meet Oct. 5 at Avery Park in Corvallis. Dallas’ girls side was able to put together a good performance taking second overall with 40 points and only one point off the first place team Crescent Valley. The boys team also put together a solid performance with two Dragons finishing in the top 10 and finishing with 72 points overall. Underclassmen Kelsey Rodli (20:56) and Ah Pymm McDaniel (21:27) led the scoring for the girls with Rodli actually finishing first overall. The other girls scorers included Tenny Nash (24:10), Olea Green (24:29) and Ane Ugarte (24:31). Sophomore Grace Walls (24:32) finished just behind her aforementioned teammate.

