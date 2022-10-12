The Dragons cross country team hit the course for a league meet Oct. 5 at Avery Park in Corvallis. Dallas’ girls side was able to put together a good performance taking second overall with 40 points and only one point off the first place team Crescent Valley. The boys team also put together a solid performance with two Dragons finishing in the top 10 and finishing with 72 points overall. Underclassmen Kelsey Rodli (20:56) and Ah Pymm McDaniel (21:27) led the scoring for the girls with Rodli actually finishing first overall. The other girls scorers included Tenny Nash (24:10), Olea Green (24:29) and Ane Ugarte (24:31). Sophomore Grace Walls (24:32) finished just behind her aforementioned teammate.
Seniors Toby Slade (18:32) and Noah Zajac (18:51) led the scoring for the boys. Other scorers included Philip Kahl (19:08), Joseph Maxfield (20:36) and right behind him teammate Keegan Schilling (20:37). The Dragons will be back on the racetrack this week Oct. 12 at a league meet in Woodburn at Willamette Mission State Park with race times starting at 4 p.m.
Underclassmen also led the way for the Central cross country team who competed at Crystal Lake Sports park in Corvallis on Oct. 5. Freshman Ty Cirino (16:43) who finished third overall at the event and Aiden Wendring (18:11) led the charge for the Panthers boys side. Other finishing scorers included Truman Swartzfager (18:27), John Butler (19:33) and Ryan Burgett (19:40). The girls side included two top 15 finishers led by Hannah Gilbert (21:47) and Jayden Taylor (23:30). Central will join Dallas and other league teams at Willamette Mission State Park in Woodburn on Oct. 12.
The Titans cross country program got to test their mettle in a massive competition field over the past weekend. West Salem was part of a field that saw nearly 160 total teams enter at least one runner over the numerous races. Out of 20 teams that scored in the boys elite race, West Salem finished second overall with 109 points and all seven runners finished inside the top 96. Junior Jack Meier (15:08) led the way for the Titans while finishing in the top 5. Followed by seniors Brady Bliven (15:41), Logan Schwartz (15:47) and Isaac McDonald (16:10.7). The scoring was rounded out by Garrett Fenske (16:10.9) who finished just behind his teammate.
On the girls side, West Salem finished sixth overall in the varsity gold race led by top 10 finisher Gitte Lonigan (19:14). The next three scorers were freshmen Avery Meier (19:50), Mia Rasca (20:54) and Abby Evans (20:55). Junior Julianne Rommel (21:17) rounded out the final scorer for the Titans. Next for West Salem will be a dual meet at Corban University against North Salem followed by a meet on Friday at Rose City Golf Course in Portland.
