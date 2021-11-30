DALLAS — Not everything has gone 100 percent according to plan for the Dallas girls basketball team.
But the Dragons are improvising, and they are hustling to get ready for their season opener, which is Thursday night at home against Tillamook.
Dallas recently named Josh Rainey as its new girls basketball coach, but because of illness he had to step aside for now at least.
Danielle Landis stepped in as head coach, but she was on vacation recently, which put first-year junior varsity coach Stephanie Glover in charge temporarily.
So the Dallas players have had to go with the flow.
“We preach consistency, and these girls have had a little adversity these last couple months, but they’re sticking with it,” Glover said.
All the coaches are on the same page, though.
“I think we all have the same basic goal of getting these girls ready for the season and being competitive,” Glover said. “We’re going to try to be the best-conditioned team out here, do the basics and see what we can do.”
Dallas was 4-12 overall and 1-7 in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference last season.
The Dragons won two league games in each of the previous three seasons. They had eight overall wins in 2017-18. They last went to the state playoffs in 2016-17, when they were 8-6 in league, 14-11 overall and ranked ninth in Class 5A.
Landis would be their fourth coach in the past seven seasons (the fifth counting Rainey).
Opening foe Tillamook is a 4A school that had a very young team last season and finished 0-9.
Dallas’ first three games will be at home, with McKay the opponent on Dec. 7 and Woodburn visiting on Dec. 10.
After that, Dallas’ next game is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at Moda Center in Portland versus Mountain View of Vancouver, Washington.
The Dragons also are booked for a Dec. 18-19 tournament, the Cascade Holiday Classic.
On Dec. 21, Dallas will begin league play at Central.
Last year’s team had four seniors. This year’s team has four seniors: power forward Jenna Carey, shooting guard Kiana Jones, center Camilla Myssen and point guard Kaylin Olson.
In the backcourt, Olson and Jones are “good shooters, hard-working kids and great teammates,” said Glover, a 2006 Dallas graduate who played basketball and softball (pitcher and first base) for the Dragons, then softball at Western Oregon.
Sophomore Madelyn Dowen has played guard/wing on varsity already, and sophomore guard Brooklyn Siegfried got some experience, too. And Brook Dunkin is a sophomore returning to the post position.
Myssen is an exchange student from Denmark. She doesn’t have basketball experience, but has played team handball in her home country.
“She decided to try basketball, and she’s already made so many improvements and is so strong,” Glover said.
In terms of basketball style for the Dragons this season, it’s still a bit of wait-and-see.
“We want to try to (run), but we want to see what fits and see what’s going to be the best offense for us,” Glover said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.