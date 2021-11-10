EUGENE — Making it to state was like the cake.

Anything after that was going to be icing for the first girls cross country team in Dallas High School history to qualify.

It was slightly disappointing to the Dragons to finish 10th after being pegged as high as sixth based on season-best times.

But, considering illness, injuries, first-time jitters, the damp weather and footing and what was probably an inevitable letdown, settling for a top-10 in Class 5A in Saturday’s championship didn’t seem so bad.

“Having been sixth on paper all year, how it turned out is a little frustrating,” Dallas coach Monique Lankheet said. “But we had a lot of issues to deal with the week of the race, and I think we were a little flat after our district meet.

“The kids ran as good as they could (at state), and you can’t ask for anything more. They were trying really hard. I’m proud of them for showing up and going out and competing. It’s hard to be disappointed with that.”

The course and times were quite slow for everyone at Lane Community College in Eugene, which made the numbers deceiving. It wasn’t a day for personal-best possibilities. Not even close. Times generally were a minute or more slower than on drier grass.

The Dragons totaled 257 points, 12 ahead of Springfield, which was 11th out of the 13 team qualifiers.

Dallas also bettered league foe Silverton, which was 13th at 295. The Dragons even improved their margin over Silverton from the previous week, when Dallas placed third at the district meet in Lebanon.

The Mid-Willamette Conference was well-represented at the top in the state meet. Corvallis’ girls won easily with 42 points, and Crescent Valley was second with 75.

Ashland took third with 124.

As they had all season, freshmen claimed the top three spots among the Dragons’ lineup. This time, it was Ivy McIntosh closest to the front and finishing 28th in 21 minutes, 6.20 seconds. Polly Olliff was 46th in 21:56.00. Ah Pymm McDaniel took 49th in 22:03.30.

Then came senior Csenge Gyenes, 72nd in 23:34.00, and senior Molly Parsons, 86th in 25:26.80.

Not scoring for the Dragons were freshman Tenny Nash, 87th in 25:36.40, and senior Avery Shinkle, 90th out of 91 finishers in 27:22.50.

McDaniel had been pacing the Dragons of late, but she started feeling under the weather on Thursday.

“It doesn’t show on paper, but she ran her guts out,” Lankheet said.

Olliff also had been dragging down the stretch of the season, but she persevered.

Gyenes didn’t even run the week of state because of a foot injury, and she wasn’t sure Saturday morning if she could handle the 5,000-meter race. But she ran and was able to hold her ground all around the circuit.

All the Dragons did the same. After settling into their respective positions, none of them faltered.

“We were all hoping to do a little better, but looking at silver linings, that is one of them,” Lankheet said. “They did a really good job of maintaining their spots and not letting anyone pass them.”

West Salem

The Titans boys placed 12th out of 21 teams at the Class 6A championships Saturday in Eugene.

Sophomore Jack Meier led the Titans, finishing 33rd in 16:10.4.

Junior Brady Bliven was 52nd in 16:41.70, junior Logan Schwartz ran 17:10.60 to place was 80th, junior Isaac McDonald was 82nd in 17:11.80 and senior Luke Rommel was 90th in 17:21.40.

Also running for West Salem were freshman Garrett Fenske, 105th in 17:41.9, and junior Carter Parent, 123rd out of 152 finishers in 18:08.5.

West Salem freshman Gitte Lonigan ran 36th in the 6A girls championship, finishing in 19:30.30.