INDEPENDENCE — Central senior goalkeeper Cecilia Espericueta has been chosen for the all-Mid-Willamette Conference girls soccer first team.

Central senior forward Julis Martinez was voted to the second team by the league coaches.

Also for the Panthers, sophomore forward Amanda McArthur, senior defender Yasmeen Ochoa and senior midfielder Esther VanTil made the honorable mention list.

Meanwhile, Panther players voted on team awards and came up with the following:

Most Valuable: Cecilia Espericueta, senior

Most Inspirational: Yasmeen Ochoa, senior

Most Improved: Monserraht Rivera, senior

Central tied for fifth in the MWC with a 2-5-0 record. The Panthers were 3-10-1 overall.

Central gave league champion Crescent Valley (7-0-0) a run in the regular-season finale Oct. 26. The Panthers fell at home 1-0.

“Our best game of the season,” Central coach Adil Abounadi said. “We came out aggressive and played with intensity the whole time.”

The Panthers created good chances on offense and managed to disrupt Crescent Valley’s midfield play. But in the 48th minute, the Raiders gained possession in the middle of the field, then made a great pass to a forward in the box who fired a low shot. Espericueta blocked it, but another forward was right there to tap in the rebound.

Central finished strong with Abounadi taking over as head coach for the stretch run. The Panthers were 2-2-0 for their last four games, and two of their three closing losses were 1-0.

“The players worked hard and were supportive of each other during the last few weeks.” Abounadi said. “They seemed to enjoy the process, regardless of the outcome of contests.”

Dallas

The Dragons’ final game of its 2021 JV season was a 4-0 victory over Woodburn.

Dallas recognized its lone senior, Elaina Toll, who made the night even more special by scoring a goal.

“The girls again were in high spirits and played with a lot of heart,” Dallas coach Kendra Steele said. “It was great to see them sacrifice some of their shots to try and assist Elaina and the crowd just erupting with joy for getting a goal in her last game.”

Freshman Annie Edmiston scored the other three goals.

Woodburn’s shorthanded status led to some adjustments for both teams.

“Woodburn had a few players get injured. So we matched Woodburn’s players by playing with as few as eight on the field,” Steele said. “Because of this, we ended the game early out of precaution for other injuries.”

Dallas’ team honors were as follows:

Coaches Awards: Annie Edmiston, freshman; Ariana Bobeda, sophomore

Best Defensive Player: Katie Dufner, junior

Best Offensive Player: Emily Sheldon, sophomore

Most Team Spirit: Zoey Floodman, junior

Most Improved Player: Tarynn Courson, freshman

Most Valuable Player: Onya Darland, junior

Dexter Award (leader of best academic and athletic reputation for girls soccer): Elaina Toll, senior

Edmiston finished the season with a team-high 14 goals. Sheldon had 10, Darland four, Toll three, Bobeda and Dufner two each, and junior Sara Richardson one.

Dallas hasn’t competed in varsity girls soccer since 2018. The Dragons were 0-10-0 that year after going 0-12-0 in 2017. Their last varsity victory came late in the 2016 season, when they won 2-1 at Woodburn and finished 3-11-0.

“I would like to assume we are ready to play at the varsity level,” Steele said, looking ahead to 2022. “This has been a long time coming, and I think the stigma of playing junior varsity games is weighing on some of the players’ perception of value.

“The reality is, half of our team is fairly new to soccer, which makes a big impact on the whole team’s skill level, knowledge of the game and competitiveness. We also continue to struggle with low numbers each year. I don’t know how many players we’ll have returning or coming up from the middle school level or even what skill set they will have.

“We’re not in the position to recruit players (outside of the district) to benefit our programs, and it seems our younger levels are doing their best but falling short of preparing players for the appropriate high school level soccer skills.

“We have a few players who have soccer skills and experience who could play and compete at the varsity level. These players have also had club experience outside of Dallas, which contributes to their seemingly advanced skills.”

Either way, it’s about more than wins and losses, Steele stressed.

“Having competed in a variety of athletics throughout my youth, even at the collegiate level, winning is a byproduct of preparation; it is a secondary goal,” she said. “The purpose of high school sports to me is to provide safe opportunities for students to engage in athletic experiences, advance an individual’s skills to the next level of their ability, encourage team camaraderie and social skills, and develop the wholeness of a person.

“We accomplished that this season with the players we have. And we have done this the past five seasons I’ve coached.

“While some people might be only looking at the scoreboard, we’ve accomplished much more — and that is what should be focused on. I hope this focus will continue for future seasons to come.”

West Salem

The Titans’s season ended with a 2-1 6A first-round playoff lost Saturday at Forest Grove.

The Titans were ranked 17th in the 31-team field and were the No. 2 representative from the Mountain Valley Conference. The Vikings were ranked 16th.

West Salem finished 7-6-2. Forest Grove (10-2-3) earned a second-round date at No. 1 Jesuit on Tuesday.