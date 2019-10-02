DALLAS – Despite a shaky start to the game, the Dallas High School Dragons girls soccer team picked up a 12-0 shutout victory against Santiam Christian School on Wednesday’s game at home.

Having never encountered Santiam Christian School before, the Dragons found its original plan of moving the ball up the field needed to be readjusted early on in the game.

“Our focus shifted to a more tactful way of playing that brought our focus back to basics by moving players in positions they were less familiar with,” said head coach Kendra Steele, “eventually removing a player, and having passing/shot restrictions. Our team adapted well to being moved to positions they are less familiar with and continued to teach each other on the field.”

A 12-0 victory was the result of the changed game plan.

Freshman Zoe Giertych and sophomore Peyton Amundson each nabbed a hat trick, accounting for six of the goals scored that night; junior Kacey Jordan, sophomore Elaina Toll, freshman Onya Darland and freshman Katie Dufner also each recorded a goal.

“I think the game went good,” said Jordan. “I think today we did a lot of communication and working together as a team and upholding each other and keeping each other motivated throughout the game.”

This win marks the second game won so far; the team suffered a 0-6 conference record last year.

DHS athletic director Tim Larson and Steele made the decision this season to change up the team’s schedule so it is playing a mix of junior varsity and varsity games across the 3A to 5A level.

Steele said the schedule change has been beneficial for a number of reasons.

“We have a young team, we have a lot of players who are inexperienced with soccer,” she said, “and so, switching up their schedule, they still get the same exposure to different schools, but they’re playing a similar or like skill level that I think is easier to handle with the different adversities and challenges. And it boosts their confidence.”

A few of the players who played last year are back on this season’s roster.

Toll said the experience from those players, such as her and Jordan, help when it comes to facing the different competition.

Seeing the team’s hard work pay off helps too.

“Having that first win, it was like, wow, we can do this,” said Jordan.