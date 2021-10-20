DALLAS — The Dallas junior varsity girls soccer team went 0-2-1 in tough matches last week.

At Silverton, the Dragons fell 3-2 despite two second-half goals by freshman Annie Edmiston. Then came a 4-0 loss to Central’s varsity, followed by a 1-1 draw at Corvallis.

“We played very well” on the old-fashioned grass at Silverton, Dallas coach Kendra Steele said.

Playing a varsity opponent “was a nice change,” Steele said.

“This was a wet and cold game, but despite that adversity, our team played fairly well.”

The Dragons weren’t quite as quick as the Panthers, she said.

“I think this can be attributed to half of our team not having high school-level experience and being new to soccer,” she said.

At Corvallis, Dallas had nine players on the field instead of 11 due to assorted absences. Sophomore Emily Sheldon scored for the Dragons.

Steele noted that Dallas “received a compliment from the referee stating that our team plays with a lot of heart. We as coaches see this every day, so it was nice to hear from an outsider’s perspective one of the things that makes this team so special.”

Central

The Central girls added a 3-0 league victory over Lebanon on Thursday, which was Senior Night for the Panthers. Central broke a scoreless tie in the 51st minute.

Senior midfielder Esther Van Til intercepted a Lebanon clearance and fired in a shot from about 35 yards.

“After the first goal, we started to connect more passes in the middle of the field, and we created some scoring opportunities,” Central coach Adil Abounadi said.

In the 64th minute, Van Til fed senior midfielder Carla Rodriguez, who got the ball ahead to senior Julis Martinez. Martinez touched the ball inside the box, then blasted a low show past the Lebanon goalkeeper.

Nine minutes later, a Van Till through pass went to sophomore forward Amanda McArthur, who dribbled around the keeper and tapped in the ball for the 3-0 lead.

“Our team played a great game,” Abounadi said.

West Salem

The Titans posted 2-0 wins at McKay and at home against Sprague last week.

West Salem was slated to play Summit on Tuesday and finish their regular season at home Friday at 7 p.m. against McNary. West Salem entered the week third in the Mountain Valley Conference at 3-1-1, with a 5-5-2 overall record, and looked bound for the Class 6A playoffs.

At McKay, West Salem got goals from senior Veronica Orozco midway through the first half and off the foot of junior Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne 10 minutes into the second half. Senior goalkeeper Natalie Cunningham made two big saves