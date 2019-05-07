DALLAS — The Dallas High School Dragons girls tennis team fell 5-3 to Crescent Valley on April 30 at home for the last game of the regular season.

In the singles matches, Megan Johnston defeated Rosie Stacks 6-0, 6-2, and Emily West defeated Hanyoung Kim 7-6, 7-2, 6-2.

In the doubles, Jasmine Contreras and Leanne Sleeper defeated Cindy Chen and Michaela Mudler 6-0, 6-1.

The Dragons finish out the regular season 7-3.

Tennis districts begin today (Wednesday) at Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis, starting at 8 a.m.

Head coach Jordan Sollman said the girls have been working hard to get ready for the postseason.

“My expectations for districts are: go into the week prepared, have the girls feeling comfortable, healthy and confident,” Sollman said. “I want to go in playing like the team I took to Corvallis. We need to come into districts with the confidence that we can compete with anybody. Because we can. Just very excited to see how they respond from last week and to see how we compete.”