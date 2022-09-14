Colson Spencer, a 2020 Dallas High School graduate, will be returning home to participate as a freestyle bull fighter in the Rodeo of Champions, Sept. 23-25 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
The Rodeo of Champions is home to the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association (NPRA) Finals. The Finals showcases the top 12 cowboys and top 12 cowgirls in each of the 11 events. (bareback, saddlebronc, bullriding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, Steer wrestling, wild cow milking, barrel racing, novice saddle bronc and novice bareback). The NPRA consists of nearly 40 rodeos throughout the year. Over 1,000 contestants have fought it out to make it to finals. These contestants are truly the Best in the West!
Colson will be showing off his skills on Sunday Sept 25, 1 p.m., at the most extreme sport on dirt: Freestyle Bull Fighting, a competition that showcases the bullfighters that keep the cowboys safe. Bullfighters will be matched against athletic fighting bulls raised for this type of event. Based on a 100-point scale, the bulls are judged up to 50 points each for agility, aggressiveness and ability to stay involved in the fight. The bullfighters are judged on their athleticism, ability to maneuver around the bulls.
Between the bullfights the Top 5 cowboys and cowgirls will compete for top prize money in the Champions Shootout to determine who is the best.
“I lived in Dallas most my life, with my parents being long time educators for the Dallas School District. Growing up I wasn’t raised around cows let alone rodeo and bucking bulls. It was football and wrestling for me. Through athletics, I learned how to care and be compassionate for teammates, which is maybe why I was drawn to being a cowboy protection fighter,” Spencer said.
After graduation, Spencer worked as a maintenance assistant for DC Electric. That experience made him want to pursue a career as an electrician. He eventually moved to Utah to attend school at MTEC technical school in Orem Utah, while working on his Journeyman’s electricians license.
“I fell in love with rodeo like many boys do. I remember sitting in class back in middle school watching Dusty Tuckness, Nathan Harp, and Frank Newsom bullfighting videos. All I wanted was to be a bullfighter. I specifically liked the idea of being a cowboy protection bullfighter,” Spencer said.
Colson’s passion for fighting bulls and desire to protect those that enter the arena, provides this young cowboy personal fulfillment, seeing others enjoy the sport he loves.
“After high school, I found myself going to any rodeo I could, just wanting to be around it. I went up to bullfighter Rhett Nelson after a rodeo and told him my dreams of how I wanted to do what he did. He asked me a few serious questions and then invited to come to practice with him that week. He taped a protective vest on me and threw me out there with a bull. I haven’t looked back ever since,” Spencer said.
The dream and passion of a 7th grade boy has now turned into reality. This Dragon now comes home looking to add more experiences to his bullfighting career.
“I haven’t been back since high school and can’t wait to see my friends and family,” Spencer said.
