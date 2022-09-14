Colson Spencer, a 2020 Dallas High School graduate, will be returning home to participate as a freestyle bull fighter in the Rodeo of Champions, Sept. 23-25 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

The Rodeo of Champions is home to the Northwest Professional Rodeo Association (NPRA) Finals. The Finals showcases the top 12 cowboys and top 12 cowgirls in each of the 11 events. (bareback, saddlebronc, bullriding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, Steer wrestling, wild cow milking, barrel racing, novice saddle bronc and novice bareback). The NPRA consists of nearly 40 rodeos throughout the year. Over 1,000 contestants have fought it out to make it to finals. These contestants are truly the Best in the West!

