Dallas High School found the ultimate way to remember the decades Paul and Judee Ward dedicated to giving back to the Dragon athletic program. The school named the track within Gallaspy Stadium after the two philanthropists.
Current Athletic Director Tim Larson said about 150 people attended a pre-game ceremony Friday featuring many community members sharing stories of the Ward’s exploits over the years. Larson said Paul Ward was overwhelmed by the outpouring of well-wishers, recounting his and Judee’s contributions. Judee Ward recently passed away Aug. 14.
“Man, I don’t remember half these stories,” Paul Ward said. “Sixty years? For crying out loud, I can’t remember what I had for breakfast.”
Larson said the dedication ceremony was very well put together by team of DHS alumni and community members. The track’s lanes 3 and 4 were painted “Judee Ward Track.” Larson said the school will be adding a 350-pound bench place honoring the couple at northwest corner of the field.
Former Athletic Director Grant Boustead emceed the event. Boustead headed a committee to recommend the track be named after the Wards. In a letter (here in full) to the School Board, he wrote:
“In accordance with Policy “Naming of District Facilities (FF-AR)” I submit a recommendation that the new track be named after Paul and Judee Ward for the following reasons.
The Ward’s have made a noteworthiness and significant contribution to DHS athletics. Paul has been a two-time DHS Head track and field coach and long-time assistant coach whose career spanned nearly sixty years. Paul’s dedication to Dallas High School athletics is legendary with his influence going beyond just coaching. It includes imparting his knowledge on to several other coaches over the years, and keeping kids involved no matter what their particular life situations happen to be. Paul was a major advocate for student-athletes going through difficult life challenges and seeing to it that they had the same opportunity to participate as others. Both the Wards have made a tremendous impact on all athletic programs by donating funding, building materials, equipment, and literally thousands of hours toward facility improvements at times when the district lacked the funding and personnel to put toward maintaining aging facilities.
Paul and Judee have held a high level of dedication for the track program year in and year out for several decades. For the last several seasons, Paul would not take a stipend. Instead, he would request that the money be put back into the program to help toward equipment or other pressing needs. There were times when the Ward’s would buy the track team new sweats and singlets when district funding was unavailable. Paul is like a bad dream in the springtime. He keeps coming back and back and back. When the calendar flips to March, the Wards head north to DHS. The program can count on his big heart and his wealth of track and field knowledge to show up ready to take on any position in the program that needs to be covered. His willingness to coach at the middle school and/or high school or both is a blessing to our community. Knowledgeable and willing track and field coaches in our area are such a rare breed, so our head coaches are extremely grateful for his passion to help in whatever way he can.
The Ward family surely holds the record for length of contribution to any program in the history of Dallas School District. Paul has coached, with Judee by his side, for nearly sixty years and has donated over $100,000 worth of equipment and materials to make Dallas High School track and field a competitive and successful program. This contribution is most certainly unmatched here or anywhere else for that matter. Literally thousands of DHS athletes and hundreds of coaches have benefitted from Paul’s tutelage. Parents of team members as well as community members at large have benefitted by being able to see race results at home meets displayed on the video score board that Paul and Judee donated to the school.
The Ward’s conduct, character, reputation, and citizenship is of a very high standard. Paul is known statewide for his ability to work with athletes and coaches. He has never been in the game for his own glory. It has been all about seeing that athletes have the very best experience. Paul trains students hard so they can succeed, and in the end reap the reward of their efforts, while he becomes their #1 fan. In conclusion, I have been involved in DHS athletics since 1978 and have spent many years coaching with Paul, learning the intricacies of the sport of track and field from one of the best around. I was athletic director at DHS when we had little or no money devoted toward athletics and felt so fortunate to have Paul volunteer to run the program. I can’t say enough good things about this family for what they have meant to Dallas athletics over the years. If ever there were a couple who should have a facility named after them, it would be Paul and Judee Ward. I thank you for accepting this recommendation for consideration.”
Additional Committee Members in support of this request:
Judy Boustead
Barb and Jim Chaney
Claudia Drill
Stephanie and Jeff Earhart
Warren and Sue Lamb
Kevin and Nancy Moen
David and Kathy Voves
