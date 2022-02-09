Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas Dragons have some high hopes going into this week’s Mid-Willamette Conference district wrestling meet.
“I would feel real excited at getting 11 or 12 kids to state, and I think we can,” coach Tony Olliff said.
Seeds were expected to be determined Wednesday night in a coaches meeting at South Albany, and Dallas was planning to send 26 or 27 wrestlers of its allowable 28.
The district tourney is Saturday at Salem Armory.
Headliners for the Dragons should include Owen Hess, Isaac Jones, Emiliano Rocha, Eli Nava, Cole Langford and Arik Brecht Crabtree.
Olliff said his district contingent is likely to include only one senior boy, Noah Torres (the girls team also had only one senior, Avery Shinkle).
It’s a big change from the totally out-of-sync 2021 season. Dallas found itself shorthanded for various COVID-19-related reasons and advanced only three wrestlers to state (not sanctioned in 2021 by the Oregon School Activities Association) from a district lineup of just 13.
Crescent Valley has been first in the state for Class 5A the past three years and is the overwhelming 2022 district meet favorite.
Sixth-ranked in the state, Dallas should score well, too, and West Albany “always finishes very strong,” Olliff said. “Their coach does a great job in February.”
Lebanon and Silverton also figure to have some success at district.
• The Central Panthers tuned up for district with a couple of MVC dual meets last week.
Central lost 45-31 to Lebanon and 45-34 to North Salem.
Winners against Lebanon: Ethan Dunigan, by pin at 152 pounds; Manuel Vela, 7-6 at 170; Jose Lugo, by pin at 182; Joseph Pearson, 8-0 at 195 and Osvaldo Amezuca-Pena by pin at 285.
“Lebanon came ready to wrestle,” Central coach Arnold Garcia said. “We had a couple of close matches where we gave up pins, but other than that the kids wrestled pretty good.”
Central had a shot to beat North Salem going into the final match at 285. The Panthers led 34-33 with two matches to go, but dropped bouts at 220 and 285 by pin.
• West Salem has its final dual meet of the season on Thursday at McNary.
The Titans will play host to the Mountain Valley Conference district meet on Feb. 18-19. Seeding takes place on Feb. 16.
