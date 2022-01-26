Girls had the wrestling stage to themselves at Dallas High last week.
The first Lady Dragon Invitational, conducted Friday and Saturday, brought wrestlers from about three dozen schools around the state.
The first day was for dual meets. The second day had individual weight brackets.
Dallas finished fourth out of six teams in the dual competition. The Dragons lost three meets but won two, even though they had only five entries for the 10 weight classes.
“This was a pretty good showing,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
The second day, two Dragons placed in the top six.
Freshman Ah Pymm McDaniel was fourth at 100 pounds, posting a 2-2 record.
Freshman Ivy McIntosh was sixth at 110, winning her last three matches, all by pin.
Also wrestling for the Dragons: freshman Delila Tormis at 110, senior Avery Shinkle at 135 and junior Evie Olliff at 145.
The Dragons were 20th out of 36 teams on day 2 with 33 points. Central, whose 105-pound freshman Issabell Branske went 1-2, placed 32nd with four points.
McKay won Saturday with 182 ½ points. St. Helens and Sweet Home tied for second with 105 each. Forest Grove was fourth with 99, followed by Hillsboro (98), West Albany (85), North Salem and Scappoose (78 apiece), Cleveland (67) and Estacada (58).
Friday’s dual meet scores were: West Albany 27, Dallas 6; Dallas 27, Century 12; North Salem 36, Dallas 24; St. Helens 39, Dallas 6; and Dallas 30, South Albany 24.
St. Helens (5-0) won the dual title. The Lions handed North Salem its only loss, 41-18. West Albany was third with a 3-2 record. South Albany (1-4) was fifth, and Century (0-5) was sixth.
• Dallas also had a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet last week, and the Dragons captured six of the eight contested weights, all by pin, to win 36-6.
The five lowest weight classes and the 285-pound class were double forfeits.
Dallas’ winners were Thomas Talmadge (245), Owen Hess (152), Eli Hess (160), Owen Jones (170), Cole Langford (182) and Eli Nava (220).
The losses were close decisions, with Andrew Craven falling 8-5 at 138 and Emiliano Rocha coming up short 7-4 at 195.
• Dallas wrestles at home Wednesday night against North Salem.
• Central has a Wednesday night dual meet at home against Lebanon.
The Panthers also won last week, defeating Corvallis 72-12 at Corvallis.
Central claimed five of the six lowest weights to build a 30-6 edge there. Pins came from Panthers Case Merritt at 113 pounds, Adrian Martinez at 126, Trevyn Lilly at 132 and Liam Sievers at 138.
Central also got pins from Ethan Dunigan at 160, Manuel Vela at 170, Jose Lugo at 182, Joseph Pearson at 220 and Gabriel Haines at 285.
Lilly got his pin with three seconds remaining, and Sievers pinned his opponent with two seconds left.
Coach Andrew Garcia was excited that those two Panthers rallied after falling well behind in their matches.
“Both of them just kept battling and wore their guy down, put him on his back and pinned him,” Garcia said.
All the other Central pins came in the first round, except for Merritt’s pin quickly in the second round, at 2:19.
Garcia said he expects to have a good dual with Lebanon.
“They’ve got a lot better team than last year,” he said.
The Lebanon meet comes on Senior Night for the Panthers.
Central then heads to South Albany on Friday to take part in the Tod Surmon/Mid-Valley Classic, a tournament that has 13 teams entered.
• West Salem has a dual meet scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at home against South Salem.
The Titans also are slated to be one of eight teams competing in the Tualatin Tournament on Saturday.
West Salem did not wrestle last week because a tournament at Tigard was canceled.
“Right now we are just battling through the season with cancellations and trying to keep our kids as healthy as possible,” Titans coach Mike Baker said.
