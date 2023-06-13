The celebration didn’t last long after junior Jordan Cresswell scored the winning run in the Dallas 6-5 win over Lebanon in the state title game. Minutes later, she was in the car with her parents on their way to a club softball tournament near the Washington border.
In the hours of driving that ensued, Cresswell had plenty of time to reflect on what a unique journey it has been to this point and the life changing news she received at a young age.
Cresswell gravitated toward the sport of softball early, she enjoyed playing catch with her dad and making his glove “pop” with her throws. From there, she was instantly hooked and began playing on some youth teams. But it wasn’t long after her discovered love for the sport and love for the catcher position, that her future career was in possible doubt because of a diagnosis of Scoliosis.
It was intially discovered in checkups with her doctors when she was around 10 years old and for a couple of years after the initial diagnosis, they thought she would outgrow it. However, a big growth spurt around the age of 14 caught the eyes of the doctors in which they recommended she wear a back brace. Over the course of the year the brace did little to change anything. The doctors then recommended that she go for surgery which would force her to miss her first year of high school softball.
“I just started crying in the hospital,” Cresswell said. “I obviously didn’t want to get the surgery because it meant I would have to sit out from softball for a year, but I knew that in the long run, it would be better.”
Cresswell originally intended to go to South Salem High School after finishing middle school because she lived in Salem with her family. However, she felt that Dallas would be the ideal fit for her after participating in the Lady Dragons youth softball program and meeting the head coach Brandi Jackson and assistant coach Tony Campos.
The journey back to the diamond would be a hard, uphill battle following an eight-hour operation at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland. She had 22 screws, two anchors, and two rods in her back when the surgery was through. After spending a few nights in the hospital, she was now more determined than ever to get behind home plate and play softball with her teammates and friends, whom she had known since she was in the youth programs.
A few months later, Cresswell was cleared to lightly throw. While she couldn’t fully participate in practice, she wanted to be around and help out in anyway that she could. She shagged balls and sat the varsity bench to really help her mental side of the game.
“I always was planning on coming back and it just was dependent on if the surgery went well or not,” Cresswell said. “I had the support of my coaches and my teammates. I showed up at every single practice, and even the early morning ones for the high school to watch and observe. And I think actually, it really helped me grow as a player.”
Even though the season looked a little different and was much shorter due to COVID-19, every mental repetition helped long term. That first year back for her was an instant success. She immediately made an impact earning second team all league honors and was one of the leaders on a co-league champion Dallas team which also made the semi-finals.
“I was super excited and ready to play my first year of high school ball,” Cresswell said. “I was tired at first because I wasn’t used to catching seven innings and the stamina that I had to build up. But I think I just persevered through it and then got better eventually.”
The individual and team success continued into this season. Cresswell earned another all league selection and the Dragons picking up a league title, before making in to the state title game.
Her hit in the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was tied 5-5 started the Dallas rally. A few batters later, Cresswell was on third base when teammate Clara Woolsey’s hard ground ball to the Lebanon shortstop wasn’t fielded cleanly and Cresswell came across to score the winning run.
For Cresswell, the state championship win was a triumph not only for her team but also for her own personal journey. It was a validation of her growth and how far she has come to be a part of history at Dallas forever.
Going forward, Cresswell hopes to inspire other young athletes with her story and encourage others that everything is still possible with scoliosis.
“It’s a big thing that I went through,” Cresswell said. “It’s in the past now, but June is Scoliosis Awareness Month and it’s good to remember where I’ve come from and how I’ve grown. So I just want to get the point across that little kids who also have Scoliosis can get the surgery and come back and still be able to do what they want to do.”
Cresswell also hopes to continue her softball journey after high school and possibly pursue a career as a dental assistant.
“I’m hoping to play in college,” Cresswell said. “As of right now my number one choice is Willamette. I really like the coach. But I know between junior and senior year is a big time for recruiting so I’m keeping my options open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.