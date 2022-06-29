Itemizer-Observer
Two out of three wasn’t bad this month for Justin Parnell, who had a good overall performance in the recent Nike Outdoor Nationals.
Parnell finished sixth in the shot put, seventh in the hammer throw and 16th in discus.
The 2022 Dallas High graduate, who will compete in track and field for Western Oregon University, was competing for the Super Thrower Track Club in Oregon City.
Parnell was especially pleased with his results in the shot put and hammer.
“I was really happy with my performance in the shot,” he said.
He threw the shot a club PR of 52 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
In the hammer, which will be one of his events at WOU, he had his second-best distance in competition, reaching 164-2.
His discus mark was only 139-4 ¾, well under his best, but rainy weather and fatigue played a factor. He threw the shot on his first day of the competition, then competed in the hammer and discus the next day.
For Dallas this year, Parnell had bests of 51-10 ½ in the shot, 155-9 in the discus (his PR) and 171-2 (a PR) in the hammer at the Oregon High School Hammer Championship on June 3 at Hayward Field. Parnell placed second in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 5A discus, and he took third in the OSAA 5A shot put competition, all at Hayward.
His lifetime best shot put is 55-0. It came during the 2021 season.
His throw at the Nike Outdoor Nationals was his best this season.
“Shot put went a lot better than I expected,” he said. “It was flying out there, going easily.”
He said he got some technical issues ironed out that had kept him from throwing farther during the high school season.
The hammer at the nationals went well, too, showing again that he has made progress this year in what is still a relatively new event and one not contested during high school track.
“I hadn’t really practiced the hammer for a few months,” he said.
Parnell said the hammer “is super fun.” And it’s challenging, because “you need really good body control. You have to handle spinning four times in a row without losing your vision.”
It takes length and strong core stability, because you spin holding a metal ball at the end of a wire and “you want to keep it as far away from your body as possible.”
Overall, “it’s one of the most unnatural movements of the body there is in track and field, kind of like the pole vault,” Parnell said.
Parnell was competing at the Nike meet in the Emerging Elite category, one notch below the Championship class.
“It’s kind of like the difference between varsity and JV,” he said.
The Nike meet drew mostly athletes from the west coast. Another national meet the same weekend, the Adidas Outdoor Nationals, took place in Greensboro, North Carolina.
However, the top three Eugene finishers in the men’s Emerging Elite shot put were from Texas, Georgia, Massachusetts, Colorado and South Carolina. Parnell was the highest finisher among four shot putters from Oregon or Washington.
And in the hammer, the top two were from Nebraska and Oklahoma, with Super Thrower’s Lander Marak from Sandy High taking third.
The Super Thrower Track Club attracts high school throwers from throughout Oregon and Washington. The club has produced a few dozen state champions and well more than 100 state placers. It was formed in 2001 by Dean Crouser, a three-time NCAA champion from Oregon and uncle of current world record-holder Ryan Crouser.
The Super Thrower club practices at Clackamas Community College and conducts weight training indoors near Oregon City High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.