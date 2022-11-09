Itemizer-Observer
The Dragons football team has been battle tested throughout the whole season. Son when Dallas drew the fifth seed Putnam Kingsman on the road, there was no panic as they have felt all season they can play with anyone.
Earlier in the week four out of the five starting offensive lineman were named to an all-conference selection and in the rough conditions on Friday, Nov. 4 the Dragons leaned on their strengths and came away with the 29-20 victory over Putnam.
“I felt like our kids didn’t allow the conditions to get to them too much,” said head coach Andy Jackson. “And I felt like our offensive line played really sound football and we fired off the ball. I say this probably every week but when you come from our league, you see good football almost every week. So I didn’t feel like Putnam did something we haven’t seen. They did some things really well and they’ve been able to be really successful this year with. But we’ve seen teams every week that can either throw the ball well, or run the ball well. And so I felt like we were battle tested going into the game.”
Zayvian Webster led the Dragons rushing attack with 154 yards and two touchdowns followed by his teammates Isaiah Mosley with 104 yards, Emilio Miranda with 88 yards and Colton Miller with 78 yards and two touchdowns. Steven Ward led the defense with nine total tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Miller also had a stout game defensively with six total tackles and added two tackles for loss.
The Dragons established a physical presence early and drove down the field gashing the interior of the Putnam defense. Miranda, who played sparingly in the matchup against Crescent Valley, got three carries on the opening drive and helped set up his teammate Webster for an opening 36-yard rushing touchdown. Dallas made two more trips to the red zone in the first quarter, the earlier drive resulted in a fumble at the Putnam 5-yard line. But the latter saw another Dragons score with Webster again running in the ball from 15-yards out putting Dallas ahead 12-0 at the end of the opening quarter.
In the opening minutes of the second quarter a special teams blunder by Putnam allowed Dallas to start their first possession of the quarter inside the Kingsmen 10-yard line. The Dragons only needed one play with Corey Miller punching in the 8-yard score.
With Dallas leading 18-0 it seemed like the Dragons were pulling away but Putnam didn’t go away and responded with back to back scoring drives before halftime. Konnor Bickford found James Bauman for a 65-yard touchdown pass then on the very next Kingsman drive. Bickford scrambled for 42-yards, setting up a short touchdown run for Jaxon Doyle cutting into the Dallas lead again. At halftime Dallas clung to an 18-13 lead.
“After we went up 18-0 we kind of let our guard down a bit,” said Jackson. “ And you can’t do that against a team that can score points like Putnam. We did make some adjustments and we were able to kind of settle in on offense a little more. And we were able to get some stops on defense in the second half that played a major role in the game.”
Coming into the second half Putnam finally got into a groove on offense. Bickford found Tyler Creswick for a 29-yard gain and later connected with another receiver for a 25-yard touchdown pass giving the Kingsman their first advantage of the game 20-18. Dallas however wasn’t phased and in turn marched the ball 80-yards on their next drive ending with Miller scoring his second touchdown on the night from 5-yards out.
Early in the fourth quarter the Dallas defense stopped Putnam’s offense then proceeded to chew up over five minutes of the game clock on their next possession. Noah Darland made a 25-yard field goal to increase the advantage for Dallas to 29-20. With just over two minutes left in the game, Putnam needed to convert a fourth and 13 and Bickford apeared to connect with his receiver until Dallas’ Owen Hess got his hand in to break up the catch forcing a turnover on downs.
“If you look at the last four or five weeks of our season, we’ve been dealing with adversity every week,” said Jackson. “ So it felt like our kids were used to that and they responded.”
On the next Dragons drive, Dallas was looking to drain the remaining time until Putnam’s Oaklund Selfors sustain a serious injury forcing the conclusion of the contest early.
“That kid on the last play, the game kind of got crunched up on and unfortunately got injured pretty bad,” said Jackson. “I talked with their coach and it sounds like he’s going to be all good. But it was a scary moment. And at that point in the game, the weather was rough, he’s down. We got about a minute and a half left and Putnam just burned all our timeouts. So we met in the middle of the field as coaches and officials and we just decided to call the game at that point.”
After securing the win Dallas now has another tough matchup as they travel to Thurston, who has been in every 5A state final game since 2017. The game is scheduled for Nov. 11 with kick-off still to be determined.
“We enjoyed the win after it was over, but then we immediately went into preparing for this week,” said Jackson. “If you look at Thurston, they have a tremendous tradition. They’re a very good football team. So we have a huge task on our hands. Thurston is well coached, they’re big, physical, they’re a good team. But we also feel good about what we’ve got and we’re going to put together a game plan that puts our kids in the best positions to be successful. And we believe it’s a game we can win so we’re excited for the opportunity.”
