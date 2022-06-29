Itemizer-Observer
Western Oregon was so much her first choice that it was almost like Maddie Doig’s only choice of where to play college softball.
“From the moment I laid eyes on it, I knew that was where I was going to go,” she said.
Doig was a freshman for the Wolves this season, and she played like she always belonged there.
The former Dallas Dragons star played in 47 of the 50 games, starting 32. She took over in left field and often batted second in the lineup, a key role in that she was following an all-region player and high on-base percentage player in senior second baseman Logan Carlos.
Doig wasn’t overwhelmed at having a significant part in the program so early in her collegiate career, although she also didn’t show up in Monmouth expecting to automatically get that much playing time.
“My expectation was that I was going to earn my spot,” she said. “I love healthy competition, and I remember getting to school and thinking, ‘All right, it’s time to go to work.’”
She became comfortable as a starter during WOU’s fall season and just stayed at it, settling into left field, “my favorite and probably my best position,” after starting at second base for Dallas.
She played a lot of left field when younger.
“I was a super-bad pull-hitter, so I wanted to play left field because it seemed like all the balls go there,” she said. “I just like that side of the field, the perspective, the talking that goes on with the shortstop and the center fielder.”
She shares that left field experience with her mom, Amy, who played there as well. Maddie wound up wearing No. 7 for Western Oregon, the same number her mom wore when she played at Cal State Hayward (now Cal State East Bay). Maddie had worn 0 as a Dallas freshman and suited up as No. 99 the rest of her time with the Dragons.
The difference from high school and club to NCAA Division II is largely above the neck and shoulders, she said.
“It’s not necessarily that the game is different. But your head spaces are different,” she said. “The mental part of the game is not talked about all the time, but there’s a lot more to it here and in terms of watching film, watching yourself, recording yourself.
“And when I did get into a slump this year, I always had to remember that I can do it and I’m here for a reason, and not try to do too much.”
Maddie hit .257 for the Wolves this year, with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and 13 RBIs in 144-at bat.
She said she tried not to look at stats all season, except for one of them: “How many strikeouts I have.”
She finished the year with 16, along with eight walks. She’s not a home-run hitter, but she does tend to make contact and takes pride in her ability to advance a runner.
“I think I’m pretty consistent,” she said. “I love to hit, but not just get hits. I feel versatile at the plate and have the confidence that if I move my teammate over, we’ll score.”
The Wolves finished 24-26 and missed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, but they were a young team. And their long-time coach, Lonny Sargent, let it be known he was going to retire at the end of the season.
“I’d grown up around WOU, and my club coach, Tony (Campos) had a good connection with Lonny, so I remember meeting him years ago, because I went to every camp at Western,” Doig said. “I fell in love with the place. The campus is so pretty, and they were always so kind to me. I felt so welcome.
“And I’m a home body. I come home every other weekend. I love being that close and yet being away.
“At first it was a little hard for me when ‘Sarge’ said it was going to be his last season, because he was a really big reason I came to Western. But it’s understandable, and I think things are going to be great still (under promoted coach Aly Boytz).
“And I know Sarge will always be there for me.”
Just like softball pretty much always has been there for her.
Doig has been playing the sport competitively since she was about 10 years old, and she has been traveling for club games since she was about 13 with Campos’ Northwest Bullets and going to various states for tournaments.
She played some varsity for Dallas as a freshman on a team that was 26-2 but got knocked off in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs by Crater.
She became a full-time player as a sophomore on the team that got to the state championship game and had a 23-6 record.
COVID-19 wiped out her junior season, and her senior season of 2021 was short, with Dallas going 9-7 and the Oregon School Activities Association again lacking a state playoff because of the pandemic.
“Looking back on it, it was terrible,” she said of her junior year without softball in particular. “At first, when they said we were having remote school, I thought, ‘OK, cool, extended spring break.’ Then we didn’t go back.”
As COVID-19 continued, even her club games and travel were canceled, although the club team was able to practice some by going to Idaho occasionally on weekends.
As a Dallas senior, Maddie had to play basketball and softball with a mask.
“School didn’t open till late that year, and I never went back,” she said. “Some kids did, but it was more like a study hall.”
She took classes by Zoom twice a day until graduation.
Despite the loss of so many of her high school games and practices, Doig said her overall softball game and skill level “actually got better. Because school was so much slower, my whole afternoons were free, and I’d practice all the time by myself and with another girl, (former Dallas teammate) Madelyn Loughary (now at George Fox University). We’d hit a lot.
“I worked out a lot, because I was bored a lot.”
Then it was back to a “pretty normal” 2021 club softball season, and on to her choice of college, Western Oregon, where she is studying exercise science and aiming to minor in Spanish. She wants to be a physical therapist.
Her favorite athlete?
“I’ve always looked up to Russell Wilson,” she said of the veteran quarterback recently traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver Broncos. “He’s humble, and I admire his mental side of the game and how he just gets it done. He comes in, does his job, and calls it good.”
