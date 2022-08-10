Itemizer-Observer
The Merriam-Webster definition of runner is “one that runs.”
While it’s a noun and not a pronoun, it perfectly describes Betsy Miller of Dallas.
“I identify as a runner,” she said.
The 64-year-old Miller has been running regularly for the past 52 years, ever since she joined her school’s seventh-grade track and cross country teams.
“There’s truth to the runner’s high,” she said. “And I still enjoy competing. I enjoy the challenge.”
Next for her in terms of competition is the Oregon Senior Games, which take place this month in Corvallis. Miller plans to run in the 800 and 1,500 meters for women ages 60-64 on Aug. 13, along with the 5-kilometer road race on Aug. 9.
She began to run as a girl in Cleveland. She remembers being “glued to the TV” as a youngster in 1968, watching another Cleveland runner, Madeline Manning, win a gold medal in the Olympics. Manning was “one of my idols and my inspiration to become a runner.”
Miller ran with the Lake Erie Comets Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) club team during her high school days, as Title IX was new around the nation and her school didn’t yet offer high school track and field. She raced in Ohio, Michigan, Kansas, Texas and North Carolina.
She also played some intramural and recreational softball growing up, but was always much more into running.
“I just loved it,” she said.
After high school, she walked on at Bowling Green, and by the middle of freshman cross country she had earned a full-ride scholarship.
“I had a great experience at Bowling Green State University, mostly running the mile, two-mile and three-mile, and then the 1,500, 3,000 and 5,000 meters for the college team. I’d run all three races on the same day,” she said.
Looking back, she fondly gives thanks to her earliest coach, Ralph Bruening, and to Sid Sink, Bowling Green coach.
“Ralph Bruening gave me the confidence and opportunity to run, which has been a major part of my life and has given me so many opportunities and travel and so many friends,” she said. “So many qualities I developed are due to running.”
Sink encouraged her to come back to the Bowling Green team after she had given birth to her first child after her junior year and had taken a year off.
“He offered me a scholarship to return as a grad student for one more year,” she said.
Running distances in Ohio presented some weather challenges.
“I remember it being very humid in the summer and hot at times,” she said, “and in the winter we had cotton sweats that would be so wet by the end of a workout, running through the snow, that they’d be dragging.”
After college, she moved to Oregon in 1981 with her then-husband from Bowling Green. He was an elite runner who came to Eugene to join a famous Nike club team called Athletics West.
“We had the choice of a Athletics West in Boston or Eugene – and it was a no-brainer,” she said, adding that
“I saw some incredible races in the ‘80s.”
Miller was back in Eugene some last month to watch and volunteer during parts of the World Track and Field Championships at the newly remodeled Hayward Field.
Miller has lived in Dallas since 1993. She had majored in education and got her certifications in elementary and special education, which led to a job in special education and eventually 18 years working in the Dallas School District.
She retired in 2016, but has been working part-time for Western Oregon University, supervising students in the college’s special ed program.
She appreciates “the small community here, and it being rural yet close enough to the big city. I like that I can go to the post office or grocery store and the people who are waiting on me know me.”
Her three children all ran while they were attending Dallas High. All three went to the University of Oregon, and the oldest, daughter Lisa, still competes in running events and triathlons.
Miller spent 20 years with the Dragons’ cross-country program as an assistant coach, ending that duty in 2018.
Over the past 52 years, she has run competitively for all except an eight-year period when she was in her 30s.
In her spare time these days, she likes to bike, swim, hike, backpack, kayak, cross-country ski, garden, play the piano, cook, play with her grand-kids and spend time with family and friends.
But while she also has been cross-training, biking and swimming the past few years and did a full Ironman competition at age 60, running remains hugely important to her.
“It’s helped me to stay healthy and fit,” she said.
She runs about five days a week, totaling 25 to 30 miles a week (it was more like 60 miles a week as a collegian).
“Running is a huge stress reducer,” she said.
She tries to run mostly in the mornings, and she eats “pretty healthy – a lot of fruits and vegetables, nuts and grains, fish and white meat. I’m real conscientious about healthy eating.”
She’s run in the annual Hood to Coast, a 199-mile team race from Mt. Hood to the beach. She’s also run in the Cascade Lakes Relay, which takes runners from Diamond Lake into and around Central Oregon. And, she has done the Wild Rogue Relay, which crosses the Siskyou Mountains and follows the Rogue River to the coast and to Brookings.
She ran a marathon for the first time in 1983 in an attempt to qualify for the first Olympic marathon trials for women. In recent years, she has qualified twice for the Boston Marathon, and ran it in April 2018. In 2020, because of COVID-19, the Boston Marathon turned into a virtual competition and on top of that the smoke from local wildfires forced her to postpone her participation before she ultimately ran the 26.2 miles by herself in Dallas.
Her fastest marathon time is 3 hours and 29 minutes, and as a masters runner her best time is 4 hours, 1 minute.
These days, Miller is a member of the Red Lizard Running Club in Portland. She does some cross country in the fall, track in the spring and summer and a few road races throughout the year. She hopes to compete at the cross-country club nationals in San Francisco in December on a team for runners in their 60s and enter some U.S. Track and Field track meets and Grand Prix road races around the country next year.
Retiring from work with Dallas schools has given her the time and flexibility to travel during the school year, and she plans to get back to the National Senior Games for their next rendition, which will be in summer 2023 at Pittsburgh.
A top-four finish in this year’s Oregon Senior Games will qualify her for the national meet, and it looks as though the Oregon age 60-64 women’s 800 and 1,500 might have only three or four competitors.
She has competed in three National Senior Games already.
When she was in the age 55-59 division, she placed third in the 800, fourth in the 1,500 and first in the 4×100 on a relay team that set a national record.
In 2017, she swept titles in the 800 and 1,500 and placed second nationally on a 4×100 relay team in Birmingham, Alabama.
In 2019, she raced in the same three events and on a triathlon relay team in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was second in the 800, fourth in the 1,500 and third in the 4×100, and was part of the winning triathlon relay team, all in the 60-64 division and despite having little time to personally prepare for the altitude challenge at those games.
When she was competing at the 55-59 level, she posted best times of 2 minutes, 48 seconds in the 800 and 5:37 for the 1,500.
Partly because of the pandemic, she hasn’t competed on the track much in the past few years. She got back into that in May in Eugene, running a 3:08 for 800 meters in the Hayward Classic.
And, in July 2022, she did the Oregon Half Ironman in Salem, which required her to swim 1.2 miles, cycle 56 miles and run 13.1 miles.
Her favorite track event now is the 800.,
“I think it’s a really fun race,” she said. “You run one lap and then you only have one more to go.”
