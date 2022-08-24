Hood to Coast

From left are local road runners Julie Mullins, Kristi Petterson and Tonya Miller, all part of a Hood to Coast Relay team this year.

 Photos from Julie Mullins

Itemizer-Observer

If your idea of great fun is to drive to Mt. Hood at midnight, start running downhill from there at 2:30 a.m., run two more times over the course of the next day and in whatever weather conditions as you log a combined total of about 16 miles, and spend most of 30 hours or so in a smelly van with a half-dozen friends and acquaintances, then the Hood to Coast Relay is just the thing for you.

