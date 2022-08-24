Itemizer-Observer
If your idea of great fun is to drive to Mt. Hood at midnight, start running downhill from there at 2:30 a.m., run two more times over the course of the next day and in whatever weather conditions as you log a combined total of about 16 miles, and spend most of 30 hours or so in a smelly van with a half-dozen friends and acquaintances, then the Hood to Coast Relay is just the thing for you.
Just as it is for Jerry and Julie Mullins and their friend, Tonya Miller, all of Dallas.
Those three will be on the 12-member Oregon Department of Corrections “Leg Iron” team that is one of 1,000-plus teams running or walking the 40th edition of the Hood to Coast this weekend.
It’s a 199-mile race/journey in 36 legs. It goes from Timberline Lodge to the beach at Seaside.
The teams start early Friday morning. They go off in waves to avoid what would be impossible congestion. The Leg Iron team has drawn a 2:30 a.m. starting time. Miller will run the first leg. It’s 5.44 miles, all down from the mountain.
This will be Miller’s fifth Hood to Coast but her first time with the responsibility of the opening leg.
“I’m a little apprehensive,” she said, “just because I don’t want to destroy my knees on the first leg.”
But, being the first of the 12 runners means she also will run legs 13 and 25, which makes her “excited, because I’ll be the first one on our team to be done.”
Each team uses two vans consisting of six runners and a driver. The vans and runners navigate their way through cities and countrysides and the exchange points where one runner is replaced by another tag-team style. One runner always is on the course. The other 11 are in one of the vans, headed to the next exchange point.
Julie and husband Jerry run plenty of other races, such as marathons, half marathons. She said Hood to Coast is unlike anything else.
“You run three legs, and when you’re not running you’re cramped in a sweaty van with a bunch of other people.
“It’s like you leave earth for two days and are in another world.”
This is going to be Julie’s sixth Hood to Coast and Jerry’s fifth HTC.
“I like the camaraderie with your team,” he said, adding that “it’s really hard on you, basically running five to seven miles at a time, some of it up and down hills, and then sitting in a van for hours and going to run again. It’s not the ideal thing for a runner.
“Sometimes it’s five miles running with no shade and on a dirt road. Your legs can start to feel either like rubber or really stiff.”
Julie’s assignment is to do legs 3, 15 and 27.
Leg 3 is deemed “easy” by the event organizers. It covers 4.66 miles on a gradual downhill into Rhododendron along forest service roads and U.S. Highway 26.
Leg 15 is a “hard” 7.25 miles, traversing rolling terrain along Highway 30 out of Portland and past the Sauvie Island Bridge and Wildwood Golf Course near Scappoose.
Leg 27 is a “moderate” 6.36 miles on rolling hills in the country and via Highway 202 to Jewell.
“It’s not necessarily the running that makes doing Hood to Coast hard,” Julie said.
“It’s the lack of sleep. And a lot of times it’s super hot during the day and then when you go through Mist (Oregon) it can get cold at night,” she said. “You can have an extreme temperature change from the 90s to sometimes below freezing, or at least it will feel like below freezing. some years, you’re so cold at night it’s just horrible.”
The Mullins do it partly because, well, running is what they do.
For Julie, this goes back to when she was growing up in Drain and was a member of her North Douglas High track and cross-country teams.
There were years – 1994 to 2008 – when she didn’t run. But in 2008, shortly after the couple moved to Dallas, she organized some women for a “couch-to-5K” program. A group of up to 15 women would run 10 to 20 miles together on Saturday mornings.
“You go out for an hour and a half to three-hour run and people are able to share things,” Julie said, “and it stays out on the road, like with therapy.”
Julie said she “fell in love with the running community. And the more you get into it, the more people you meet.”
Jerry was never a runner until he met Julie. He was more of a baseball player, and he loved football during in high school days in Chandler, Arizona.
After Julie graduated from high school at age 17, she moved to Arizona to live with a cousin. She hated Arizona, but she met Jerry, who is seven years older (now 52 to her 45).
Jerry didn’t take up running right away when Julie resumed her running.
“He hated running,” Julie said.
But something came over him when he was watching her attempt her second marathon, in June 2012. He was in the crowd, nine miles from the finish. When she came to that point in the race, he could see that “she was really struggling.”
He was moved to jump into the race and start running, too. He’d never run more than five miles at a time, but he managed to do the final nine.
“That was the turning point for me,” he said. “There was something about that whole experience. I guess I didn’t realize how tough it is. It helped me see running like I do now, to see the competitive nature of it. It lit a fire under me.
“I love running now.”
He loves it so much that he has run 11 marathons (she’s run 16).
They’re both good enough that their times in the June 4 Newport Marathon have earned them the right to register for the 2023 Boston Marathon, the Super Bowl of marathons.
With her time of 3 hours, 39 minutes, 9 seconds, she’s virtually a shoo-in to be chosen for the Boston race. It would be her first Boston race and “a dream come true.”
His time of 3:20.59 might also be good enough to make the field; that is yet to be determined.
Since 2018, the long-time non-runner, Jerry, has been cross country and track coach for La Creole Middle School, and this year he is serving as the assistant coach for Dallas High cross country.
He has personal running goals, too, which include doing a 3:15 marathon and a sub-1:30 half-marathon.
Jerry and Julie train by running 45 to 55 miles a week. By day, Jerry works as manager at World Gym and Julie is a therapy aide at West Valley Hospital.
The only other person they know on their Hood to Coast team this year is Miller – although they also are good friends with team organizer/captain Kristi Petterson, a Turner resident (and marathon runner) who works as a transport driver at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Petterson’s husband will drive their HTC van.
“Some teams have their runners take turns doing the driving, but that I don’t like doing that. It adds another level of stress,” Julie said.
Miller took up running about 15 years ago when one of her friends told her that running a marathon was on her bucket list. Miller decided to make that a goal for herself, too.
“I went right out and ran three miles and thought, ‘What did I just do?’” Miller said. “But then I built a base.”
Miller really got into running, though, as an outlet for depression and stress. She needed something, because one of her daughters, then 10 and now a high school senior, had become very ill with a disorder doctors were struggling to even diagnose.
“Running became the only thing I had,” Miller said.
She looks forward to this weekend’s Hood to Coast.
“I really love it, because you’re with all your friends and are cheering each other on,” she said. “In a normal race, you’re all running at the same time.”
Miller and the Mullins aren’t out to win the race. The team’s goal, Julie said, is to beat its 2021 average pace of 8:59 per mile. And to enjoy the experience.
With that in mind, after finishing, the Mullins plan to spend some time at the beach, enjoying the Pacific Ocean, the crowded scene, the vendors, the food, the live music and the people.
“It’s really cool. A party atmosphere,” Jerry said.
