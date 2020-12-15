Itemizer-Observer report

KLAMATH FALLS — Dallas High School senior cross-country and track and field athlete Toby Ruston will attend Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls on a full scholarship.

Ruston signed a letter of intent to run for the Owls next season.

“Toby is great addition to a strong returning group of men in cross country and has a good track resume with all the challenges that have occurred for the senior class of 2021,” said Owls head coach Jack Kegg. “Toby is a talented runner, strong student, and quality person that will strengthen our team chemistry.”

Ruston ran the 5K with a 15:35 personal record, a time would put him just inside the Owls’ Top 10 list.

He also competes in the 3K (8:50 PR), the 1,500-meter (4:14 PR) and the 800-meter (2:08 PR). Ruston is a member of the National Honor Society and has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout high school.

Ruston is the son of Chris Fareau and Melinda Ruston and will be a Mechanical Engineering student at Oregon Tech in the fall.