Update: The Dragons lost to Pendleton Tuesday evening 4-0 in the state semifinals. Further updates to follow.
The Dallas Dragons have this formula for winning softball games, and it worked twice again last week in the state playoffs.
Doing it the Dallas way, the Dragons drove into the state semifinals with back-to-back playoff victories. Dallas thus earned a Class 5A semifinal showdown with No. 1-ranked Pendleton, a game that was scheduled to be played Tuesday at Pendleton.
Getting there was a significant accomplishment, which Dallas did with close but solid wins over Putnam and Silverton.
The Dragons topped Putnam 2-1 on Wednesday, May 25, then defeated Silverton 3-1 on Friday.
Both games took place at Dallas, thanks to the Dragons’ big regular season, in which they shared the Mid-Willamette Conference title with Lebanon and went into the postseason ranked fifth in the state.
“It’s so nice to see all the hard work pay off and give us the opportunity to play deep into the playoffs and face some of the best teams in the state and compete,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said.
Friday’s quarterfinal game with Silverton was the third between those league rivals. The teams met twice in the MWC season, with Dallas winning 12-1 at Silverton and 3-2 at home three weeks later.
“Playing someone from your league in the playoffs is always a nail-biter,” Jackson said. “It’s very difficult to beat someone multiple times.”
Dallas did it, though, getting the offensive production it needed to back the gutsy pitching of sophomore Kadence Morrison.
The Dragons scored two of their three runs after aggressive throws by Silverton went awry. The Foxes paid a price for trying to pick off Dallas runners from the outfield, as the throws got away and allowed those runners to move into scoring position.
The first errant throw enabled Dallas freshman Ava Woods, who had singled, to reach second in the second inning. She then scored on a single to right by another freshman, Grace Walls.
In the third inning, sophomore Kaelyn Gordon was on first for the Dragons and scampered back to the bag on a lineout to center. The center fielder tried to pick her off, but the throw got past Silverton’s first baseman, and Golden moved up. Junior shortstop Chloe Zajac followed with a run-scoring single to center for a 2-0 lead.
Silverton pieced together a run in the fifth and had runners on first and second when Morrison got an inning-ending ground ball.
Dallas came back with its final run in the bottom of the fifth. Morrison led off with a double down the right-field line, and sophomore Jordan Cresswell brought her home with a single to center.
The Foxes threatened in the sixth, loading the bases with a two-out, bloop single, Morrison’s only walk of the game and a squirrelly grounder for an infield hit.
But Morrison rose to the occasion, getting the third out on three pitches, all strikes.
In the seventh, the first two batters hit ground-outs to the reliable Zajac. “It’s who you want the ball hit to in that situation,” Jackson said.
After a Silverton single brought the tying runner to the plate, Morrison notched her seventh strikeout to end the game.
The Foxes left nine runners on base, five in scoring position.
“The last couple innings were pretty stressful, but I felt good today,” Morrison said.
Morrison said she used her previous experience against Silverton as knowledge that helped her in the playoff.
“I can remember all the batters, what they struggle with, what pitches, and I just go at them,” she said.
“We’d played them two times,” catcher Cresswell said, “so we knew what they were about, and we did a good job of not letting up.”
Morrison wiggled out of several 3-1, 3-2 counts with her mixture of fastballs and change-ups.
“She’s showed tremendous growth and maturity this year just dealing with pressure situations and the count,” Jackson said.
Silverton coach Ralph Cortez was happy with his team’s effort and comeback bid. He just lamented that “we couldn’t get the one hit we needed with people on base.”
The Foxes weren’t supposed to be this far in the playoffs. They were the fourth-place team in the MWC and the 12th-ranked team in the state. They upset Midwestern League champion and No. 4-ranked Crater in the first round, 7-5, at Crater.
“Nobody expected us to beat Crater, but we did, and we came here and thought we could steal a ‘W,’” Cortez said. “It was a good game.”
The two errant throws that allowed Dallas runners to move up and go on to score left the Silverton coach shaking his head a bit.
“We had some bad throws, and they (the Dragons) capitalized on them. That hurts,” he said. “You can’t give good teams extra things, it’ll come back and kill you. They’re well-coached and do a great job.”
Opportunistic, awake base running is always a key component for the Dragons.
“We talk a lot about taking the extra base and getting to where, if we get the base hit, we score a run,” Jackson said.
Dallas’ playoff run began on May 23, as the Dragons punched across the first run and last run to edge Putnam.
Morrison gave her team the chance to advance by allowing only two hits, with two walks, over seven innings. She struck out 13 Kingsmen.
“Kadence was great on the mound,” Jackson said. “She kept them off balance and moved the ball.”
The Dragons went ahead in the fourth inning. Sophomore Brook Dunkin singled and wound up at third on the Putnam left fielder’s two-base error. Sophomore Clara Woolsey immediately brought home Dunkin with a sacrifice fly.
Putnam squared the score during its next at-bat, getting a leadoff single and, after two strikeouts, whacking an RBI double.
In the bottom of the seventh, Walls led off for Dallas and got on base via an error by the second baseman. Woods moved the runner to second with a sacrifice. Sophomore Madison Ruman singled, putting runners on the corners with still no out.
Then it was Morrison giving herself the pitching victory, stroking a single to right field that scored sophomore pinch-runner Madeleine Scales from third.
Dallas finished with four hits, and each team committed two errors.
“It was a great game, and Putnam came to play,” Jackson said.
Putnam will return all but one varsity player next season. Silverton had arguably as young a team as Dallas this season. Cortez played two seniors last week against the Dragons, along with one junior. Four of his players were freshmen, and a couple others were sophomores.
So the Foxes, and other teams around the state, including Putnam, figure to return with even stronger threats in 2023.
“It’s going to be a war next year,” Cortez said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Dallas no doubt will be, too.
But first, the Dragons had another playoff game to challenge them and a trip to Pendleton to take, all of which promised to give their young team even more experience on the big stage.
