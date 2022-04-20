Itemizer-Observer
One down, five to go.
That would be weeks in the Mid-Willamette Conference softball season for Dallas and Central, who both figure to challenge at or near the top this season.
After last week’s opening games, only Dallas and Lebanon were undefeated.
And, in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 5A rankings, Dallas was seventh and Central ninth.
Here’s a look at the Dragons and Panthers, along with the softball fortunes of West Salem and Perrydale:
Dallas
The Dragons had a big first week in MWC play. They pounded out two comfortable wins, then made it a 3-0 start with a 1-0 victory over Corvallis.
The Dragons opened league play with a 10-1 win over West Albany on Monday, April 11. That was Dallas’ ninth game of the season – and only its first home game.
The Dragons outhit the Bulldogs 11-3, while Dallas sophomore left-hander Kadence Morrison went the distance. She struck out 10 in the seven innings.
Dallas scored three runs in the first, added four in the third for 7-1 lead and had chances in the fifth and sixth for a 10-run rule victory but settled for the resounding MWC start.
The pressure created by Dallas’ bats led to five West Albany errors.
Sophomore right fielder Brook Dunkin and freshman third baseman Emma Moore both went 3 for 3, and Moore plated two runs. Second baseman Kaelyn Golden, a sophomore, was 2 for 4, both hits doubles, and she had two RBIs.
Dallas’ second league game was over in six innings, with the Dragons winning at Silverton 12-1.
Dallas broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run third, broke open the game with five runs in the fourth and tacked on three in the sixth, all as Morrison cuffed the Foxes on five hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Shortstop Chloe Zajac, a junior, was 3 for 4 and Moore 2 for 4, totaling half of the Dragons’ hits. Dunkin cracked a home run as Dallas’ first batter of the game. Sophomore center fielder Kate Buchholz tripled.
Dunkin finished with three RBIs, and Zajac had two.
Against Corvallis, Dallas got the game’s only run in the bottom of the first. Morrison walked to lead off and scored on Dunkin’s two-out double.
Morrison and the defense did the rest. Morrison struck out 16 batters in a two-hitter. She walked five and out-dueled the Spartans’ Holland Jensen, who allowed five hits, gave up one walk and fanned nine.
The Dragons were slated to go to Central on Monday, April 18, and play two more league games this week – Friday at South Albany and Monday at home against North Salem.
Central
The Panthers had two relatively easy wins last week and one tough, close defeat.
Central topped visiting North Salem 13-3, then fell at home to Corvallis 3-1, then went to Crescent Valley and posted a football score-like, 24-7 victory in four innings.
The Panthers began their league season with a 13-3 six-inning victory over visiting North Salem on April 11.
“Coming out strong in the first league game was something we talked about in preseason,” Central coach Jessie Isham said.
Freshman Lily McCormick led a 17-hit attack with home runs in the third and fourth and four RBIs. The right-hander also pitched all six innings, giving up two hits, walking six and fanning eight batters.
Senior catcher Peyton Foreman had two singles, a double and a home run on a 4-for-4, two-RBI, three-run day.
Senior right fielder Devon Hedges was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Sophomore second baseman Emily Newbeck and sophomore third baseman Kaitlyn Brian each had two hits, with Newbeck getting two RBIs at the leadoff spot.
In game 2 of the MWC season, Corvallis cooled the Panther bats and won 3-1 on April 13 at Central.
“We knew that was going to be a fight, and that’s exactly what it was,” Isham said. “They had a couple of timely hits and capitalized on our errors, and that was the difference.”
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first, when freshman shortstop Hadley Craig led off with a single and scored from third on a two-out line hit to right by McCormick.
“It’s fun when we’re able to execute and move runners around like that,” Isham said.
Corvallis evened the score in the second inning, took the lead in the fifth and had another run in the sixth.
McCormick gave up only four hits and two earned runs, with five walks and five strikeouts.
Central jumped on Crescent Valley with 11 runs in the top of the first. A nine-run fourth extended what was a 15-7 lead, as the Raiders had scored all seven of their runs in the second inning.
McCormick drove in five runs, lashing a home run and two doubles. Brian had a HR and three hits. Central totaled 21 hits.
Sophomore Krislynn Shelton got the call on the mound against Crescent Valley and “pitched a really good game,” Isham said. “Krislynn smiles all the time. That’s just the positive energy she brings.”
The Panthers had a Monday, April 18 game on the schedule at home against Dallas, weather permitting.
Other Central games this week are Wednesday at Lebanon and Monday, April 25 versus visiting West Albany.
West Salem
It was a quiet week for the Titans. Poor weather washed out their Mountain Valley Conference opener against Sprague and a doubleheader at Bend.
In the next seven days, if the skies are friendly, the Titans will play at least seven games. McKay is on the schedule for a Wednesday visit to West Salem. The Titans will go to South Salem on Friday and then head to Mountain View on Saturday for a noon doubleheader. The Tuesday, April 26 slate for the MVC has West Salem at McNary.
The Sprague game will be made up at Sprague as part of an April 29 twinbill.
The missed doubleheader at Bend also will have to be rescheduled, somewhere and sometime, based in part on when the schools can get umpires to work it.
Perrydale
The Pirates took a 2-2 record into a Friday home game with Vernonia and dropped an 18-10 decision.
Perrydale led 8-5 after four innings, then struggled on defense.
“If we had played better defense, we’d have given up six or seven runs and won the game,” Pirates coach Chris Gubrud said.
But that’s somewhat to be expected right now for the youthful Pirates, who are learning on the fly and with each fly ball.
“We’re improving,” Gubrud said. “We made some nice plays, too.”
Courtney Reed “pitched great” against Vernonia, Gubrud said. And the offense was explosive – Jenna Tompkins drove in four runs and had three doubles, Sophia Jackson-Roteman had two RBIs and two doubles and Allie Wilfong had a double among her two hits, with two RBIs.
Perrydale finished in double digits for hits.
Another game slated for last week, at Gaston, was rained out. It could wind up being part of a doubleheader on May 9, when the two teams are supposed to meet at Perrydale.
This week, the Pirates are set for a Thursday game at Nestucca and then two home games (Monday versus Knappa and Tuesday with St. Paul).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.