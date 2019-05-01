DALLAS — The Dallas High School Dragons softball team clinched two victories, opening the week with a 2-0 shutout on April 23 at Corvallis (4-10-1 overall, 3-5 Mid-Willamette Conference).

Junior Zoe Whitlow and sophomore Maddie Doig each had one run, with sophomore Madelyn Loughary picking up one RBI.

Senior Kaelynn Simmons posted the win on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out 11.

On April 26 at home, the Dragons left no chance for the Crescent Valley Raiders to compete on Friday night, attacking with an energetic offensive slaughter that left the Dragons standing with a 24-1 victory, marking it as the highest-scoring game this season.

Ten runs were scored in the first inning alone, with senior Emma Classen going to bat twice, once on a walk and then slicing a double into left field that brought in two RBIs. Total, she led with five runs and five RBIs.

Simmons picked up a double that brought in three RBIs.

In the second inning, Simmons allowed two walks on the mound, but no runs.

At bats, senior Janessa Parnell opened the bottom of the stanza with a double to center field.Senior Adrian Lee picked up a grand slam and three RBIs.

Opening the third, the Dragons (10-5 overall, 5-2 MWC) stood 14-0 until the Raiders (2-9 overall, 0-8 MWC) managed to nab a run.

Playing a team who’s ranked ninth in league provided head coach Brandi Jackson the chance to change things up in the lineup.

“It was nice to have an opportunity to get other girls in the game who maybe don’t get as much playing time, and it was nice to see them take advantage of those opportunities and see a different group out there who will actually be playing defense next year,” Jackson said. “So that’s always nice to see that.”

Simmons pitched for one inning and had one strikeout.

Loughary posted the win on the mound, allowing four hits, one run, and striking out four.

“Madelyn does a great job in the circle,” Jackson said, “and she’s young, so she’s got a lot to learn, but like I talked about, it’s just being consistent. She has a great role model in Kaelynn (Simmons). We want to see her get ahead in the count a little bit more, but otherwise she did good.”

Tuesday, they entered into the second half of the season, hosting Lebanon (10-7 overall, 4-4 MWC), who they defeated 10-4 earlier in the season.

Freshman Ruby Earhart, who posted a triple, is excited for this next round of teams.

“I think that our first half of the season was like, our first few games, getting our kinks out, and now that we got them all out, we’re rolling,” Earhart said. “I think that from here on out, it’s foot-on-the-pedal, give all you got every single game, because we don’t have anything to lose. It’s halfway through the season. Let’s give everything and see what we end up with.”

Jackson said how the rest of the season goes depends on the focus and consistency of the team.

“No matter what, we still talk about focusing on the little things, and making sure that we’re taking care of Dallas softball no matter who’s across the field from us,” she said. “And that’s something that we’ve really been trying to focus on all season, is really trying to make sure that we’re being consistent and playing our game every game, not based off of who we’re playing, and it definitely can be tough to do that sometimes, whether we’re playing a rival or somebody you know is gonna be a tough game, but overall we just try to have the same approach.”