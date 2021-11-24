DALLAS — Four boys and four girls comprise the Dallas swim team with competition one week away.
Sean Condon is back for his second year as coach, and son Aidan is on the team and should contribute a lot. Aidan, a senior, started swimming for the Blue Dolphins club team as a seventh-grader.
“It’s fun to see him excel in the sport,” Sean Condon said. “He has some goals.”
Others who turned out for the boys team are sophomore Vasili Karatzas, junior Cadin McMillian and sophomore Issac Santillie.
The girls are junior Hope Mikkelsen, senior Molly Parsons, sophomore Rory Parsons and junior Lonny Stork.
Each swimmer can compete in two individual events, plus up to two relays. Coach Condon said he plans to have teams for the 200-yard medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Aidan Condon is likely to swim the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Karatzas is pegged for now in the 100 free and 200 individual medley. Santillie swam the 100 free last year and does well in the IM.
“A strong swimmer,” Coach Condon said.
Molly Parsons probably will do the 50 free and 100 backstroke, with Rory Parsons in the 50 and 100 free. Stork is a strong 500 free swimmer and a 200 IM prospect.
Coach Condon said he wasn’t sure yet which events the others might enter.
Also with the team is manager Kaitlyn Ragan, a sophomore.
Five of the eight members of the 2021-22 Dallas squad also swim for the Blue Dolphins.
Coach Condon, a deputy state fire marshal, graduated from Dallas in 1987, when the school did not have a swim team. But he also swam club for the Blue Dolphins and is pleased to see when his Dragons do both.
Dallas had six swimmers on the team last season.
“It’s a rebuilding phase. I would like to get more,” Coach Condon said.
It can be a lifetime sport or activity. Sean Condon, who played golf and tennis for Dallas High, swam Oregon Masters on a team in Salem for about seven years after completing a 13-year run with the Blue Dolphins at age 18.
Dallas’ first meet will be Thursday, Dec. 2 at Kroc Center in Salem. It’s a four-way competition also involving Central, Silverton and host North Salem.
Silverton traditionally is good among teams in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference, Condon said, with South Albany, Corvallis and others highly competitive as well.
The first home meet will be Jan. 18 at Dallas Aquatic Center versus Crescent Valley and Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.